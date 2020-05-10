Kelly Clarkson reveals how she wants to celebrate Mother's Day

Kelly Clarkson shares two children with husband Brandon Blackstock, son Remington "Remy,quot; Alexander, 4, and daughter River Rose, 6, and for a special celebration like Mother's Day, the singer prefers to keep things going. quiet and discreet.

Clarkson recently spoke to People magazine about his association with Carter for his Mom month, and says that on occasions like Mother's Day she loves "homemade cards,quot; because it means more if her children do something to her.

"That's the best thing I like, his little cards and pictures. And then we end up generally curled up," Clarkson said. "We'll curl up and let them have some chocolate and watch some kind of funny movie."

The 38-year-old woman explained that she likes her children to be in her arms and "just relax,quot; when she is not working. Clarkson says she is always working, and even when she isn't, she is a queen of the "always going,quot; project.

"It is very difficult," Clarkson admitted. "I need to learn how to slow down. I'm very bad at it. "

Clarkson said he has had a couple of friends who have died young, and that proves you never know. The voice the coach wants to take advantage of every moment, and on special days like Mother's Day, he usually has his children wrapped up in bed with her.

The singer says her children think it is a "big problem,quot; when they lie down in Mom's bed and watch a movie because that is not a normal thing they can do.

For this Mother's Day, the talk show host says she asked Blackstock for exactly the same thing she wanted for her 38th birthday last month: time to relax and do nothing. She says she told Blackstock that she doesn't want to make a meal or care for a child.

"I don't want to do anything. I want to sit on the bed and just relax and I want to read or see something or do whatever I want to do," Clarkson admitted. "I know it sounds funny because everyone says," Oh, we are so isolated (because of the coronavirus pandemic). "But the parents are not isolated."

Kelly Clarkson says she is grateful to have people in her home that she can talk to during the COVID-19 lockdown, but for Mother's Day she wants Blackstock to do everything so they don't have to.



