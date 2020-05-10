Kelly Clarkson refuses to cook and care for children on Coronavirus Mother's Day

Instagram

Former champion of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; she wants to take a full break from parenting and housework during this year's coronavirus blockade.

Kelly Clarkson Demand a day off for parenting this Mother's Day, May 10, 2020.

The hitmaker "Catch My Breath" jokingly told People who asked her husband Brandon Blackstock for a time alone on Sunday, insisting, "I don't want to do anything!"

"I said, 'Look, I don't want to make a meal. I don't want to take care of a child," he joked. "I want to sit on the bed and just relax and I want to read or watch something or do whatever I want to do."

"I know it seems funny because everyone says, 'Oh, we are so isolated (due to the current coronavirus crisis)' but parents are not isolated," he added.

For the past few weeks, Kelly, Brandon and their five-year-old sons River and four-year-old Remy have isolated themselves on their ranch in Montana, and Kelly confessed that she is glad to have her loved ones closer and closer.

"On the other hand, I am grateful to have people in my house that I can talk to," she smiled. "But for Mother's Day, I'm definitely going to (tell Brandon), 'Can you do everything so I don't have to?'