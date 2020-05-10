Katy Perry can't wait to join Mom Club on Mother's Day Note

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Teenage Dream & # 39; Celebrate Mother's Day with a sweet message, saying she's 'very excited' of receiving their first child and becoming a first-time mother.

Mom-to-be Katy Perry She shared a sweet Mother's Day message on Saturday, May 9, 2020 as she reflected on her own pregnancy trip.

Success creator "Small Talk" is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom And, speaking on the live broadcast of SHEIN Together, a virtual festival run by the clothing brand in an effort to raise funds for the World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19, he told mothers who were "ready to join their club" ".

In the segment, Katy said she has "five good days" and other difficult days "where I cry when I look at my toes or cry when I only do simple tasks."

"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being surrounded by so many people in a confined space (or) small for so long," she added. "I'm used to going out all the time."

She continued to give special thanks to mothers across the United States ahead of United States Mother's Day on Sunday, saying, "I want to wish all mothers a Happy Mother's Day and I am very excited."

"And I think I'm ready to join your club," she smiled. "I hope you are well and stay safe."