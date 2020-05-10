Katherine Schwarzenegger says her mom made her want to be a mom

Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating Mother's Day in a special way.

The author shared a sweet and moving message to her famous mother: Maria Shriver, on Sunday. And since it was almost two weeks ago that they broke the news to Katherine and Chris Pratt We were expecting their first child together, this party is even more significant.

In fact, Katherine explained that her mother's immense love and support has always made her dream of becoming a mother come true.

"Happy Mother's Day to the world's greatest and most remarkable mom! We are the 4 luckiest kids in the world to have you as our mom." The gift of forgiveness The author wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Maria.

She added: "I am more than blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mom for as long as I can remember. Your mother is not only the 4 of us, but all the people you come into contact with. You are the Queen Mother of all and I am very lucky to have you as my mother. I love you! "