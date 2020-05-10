Kate Gosselin's son Collin thanks Mother's Day to his father's girlfriend

Instagram

While the 16-year-old hails Colleen Conrad as a & # 39; loving and amazing mother figure & # 39 ;, his father Jon Gosselin wishes him and his five siblings, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, a happy birthday number 16.

Kate GosselinThe separated son seemed to be using a special occasion to cast a shadow on him. Sunday May 10 Collin Gosselin He celebrated Mother's Day by giving a sweet greeting to his father's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, instead of sending one to his own mother.

"It turns out that today is Mother's Day, today we pay love to our mothers," the 16-year-old began his tribute in an Instagram post that saw him posing with Colleen, who has since been removed, "but I don't think my mother can describe all the things that Colleen has done for me. "

"Yes, a mother dresses her children and cooks for them, but it is the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always supports you, the one who always shares that laugh of humor that only you have." continued to praise the woman Jon Gosselin has been dating for almost six years.

"I could call it Mother's Day, but it's more than that, Colleen, you are much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guide lights," she said. "Thank you it doesn't say enough, I love you so much and you have done so much for me that my strong, happy, loving and incredible mother figure claims you, you are irreplaceable. Thank you very much Colleen I love you so much !!!"

Colin sent mother's day tribute to Colleen Conrad

On the same day, Colin and his five siblings turned 16, and their parents turned to their individual Instagram accounts to wish them a happy birthday. Kate celebrated the special day by posting a photo of Hershey & # 39; s Kisses cereal along with a message saying, "Happy 16th birthday to my half-dozen & # 39; Hershey Kisses & # 39 ;, as they were called at birth! "

"I love you so much! You are 6 of the sweetest things that happened to my life! Thank you for making each Mother's Day more memorable!" she kept dripping. "(They asked for 'junk cereal' for their birthday lunch (?!) So I just got carried away, as usual, and got 21 different guys! #Teenage #AreFun # Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies."

Colin and his sister Hannah have been living with Jon since 2018. In early February, his father Jon accused his mother Kate of alienating them from his other brothers. Speaking to Alec Lace on the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast, the 42-year-old revealed: "There is no contact between Collin and his other brothers. There is contact between Hannah and the other brothers."

The "Jon and Kate Plus 8"Alum continued to suggest," The problem right now is that we have alienation from parents and we have alienation from siblings. "He went on to say that when he obtained sole custody of Collin, his ex-wife did not" contact "the teenager," So there are a lot of things that happened to him. "