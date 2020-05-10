Kandi Burruss congratulates her daughter, Riley Burruss, who was supposed to get her diploma

Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother there is. He made sure to congratulate his daughter, who was supposed to get her diploma; This is obviously not happening due to the massive crisis caused by the pandemic and quarantine.

‘Today was the day my baby @rileyburruss was due to get his diploma. Unfortunately, due to the quarantine, graduation has been postponed, but I still want to congratulate my baby and let him know that I am sooo proud of her. This is the beginning of a new chapter and many more important achievements to come. Congratulations @rileyburruss and the class of 2020! "Kandi captioned her post.

Tiny Harris, Zonnique Pullins and Cynthia Bailey all skipped comments to congratulate Riley Burruss.

A follower said, "We have seen her grow up to be a beautiful young lady." Congratulations Riley! & # 39; & # 39; And another fan posted this message: 'Congratulations to Riley and your mom! Job well done.

Someone else said: Felic Congratulations @rileyburruss! Keep Rising To The Top Baby Girl! "And another follower posted this:" You all have done a beautiful job. Congratulations @kandi. "

A commenter posted: ‘Congratulations @rileyburruss. You look absolutely GORGEOUS and you are going to conquer the world! "And someone else said," Congratulations @rileyburruss, I love you, "I'm so proud of you! Job well done @kandi."

Congratulations Miss Riley. We have had the pleasure of seeing you bloom before our eyes! May your journey here continue to be nothing more than light and love ❤️! Good job Kandi!

A follower posted: Hermoso Beautiful! Congratulations Riley! Your entire village is very proud of you! @rileyburruss ".

A few days ago, Kandi made a really exciting announcement on her social media account for fans. She said that, along with Eva Marcille, she would honor mothers everywhere this Sunday!

Be sure to check out these two ladies and see what they have in store.



