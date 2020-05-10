Justin Gaethje defeats Tony Ferguson when UFC 249 marks the beginning of an era of fanless, mask-filled sports – Up News Info

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The kicks, punches, and grunts echoed across the empty arena. Coaches, commentators, and camera clicks resonated like never before. Blood, sweat, puffy eyelids, and facial masks signaled the return of the UFC, the first major sporting event to be resumed since the coronavirus closed much of the country for nearly two months.

UFC 249 also ushered in a new look for the sport. One without fans and amid various safety precautions.

It was definitely different: Two fighters adjusted their approaches because of what they heard the announcers say, and a welcome postponement for a sports-eager country that spent nearly eight weeks with few live events.

"We did this for you, to get sports back," wrestler Tony Ferguson told fans after his loss in the main event.

Five hours after President Trump congratulated the UFC on restarting the world of sports, Justin Gaethje stunned Ferguson (26-4) in the finale. Gaethje, who was an American fighter in northern Colorado, earned a TKO in the fifth and final round of the headliner which was considered an interim fight for the lightweight title. Essentially it gives Gaethje (22-2) the right to fight incumbent Khabib Nurmagomedov next. Nurmagomedov was unable to fight this weekend due to travel restrictions.

Gaethje turned over the top of the cage and returned after the biggest victory of his career. Then he yelled repeatedly.

"I want the real one," he said as he pulled on the interim belt. "There is no other fight I want right now."

The stacked card saw Henry Cejudo, 33, with blood gushing from his forehead and running down his chest, defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz and then announcing his retirement in the middle of the octagon.

"I really want to go, but the money speaks," said Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in 2008. "It stagnates. I want to leave the top."

The event also featured heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou hitting another opponent, former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy winning for the sixth time in eight fights, and former welterweight champion and fan favorite Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone losing his fourth straight.

Trump attracted early attention. His recorded message was replayed during the ESPN broadcast of the undercard.

