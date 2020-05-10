Judge Tyra Banks of America's Next Next Next Model was criticized for her previous comments – Up News Info

A clip from a 2006 episode of America's next top model Criticizing a contestant's dental gap has returned to bite Judge Tyra Banks.
The clip showed Banks telling contestant Dani Evans that she would never reach the coveted "CoverGirl" status with a gap in her teeth.
"So, Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to close your gap," Banks told Evans. "Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a hole in the mouth?"
"Yes, why not?" Evans replied.
"This is all that people see …" Banks said as he created a dental gap with his finger. "It is not marketable."
Evans won Cycle 6 of the competition.
When the world's keyboard warriors rose to condemn the callous clip, they had a surprising ally: Banks herself agreed that it was too harsh.
"I have been looking at the insensitivity posts from some previous ANTM moments and agree with you" Banks tweeted Friday night. "Looking back, those were some really misplaced choices. I appreciate your honest comments and send you lots of love and virtual hugs. "
Evans also responded online to the incident. She said she was not surprised by the criticism because "I had heard it all before."
"What concerned me was that they would try to play with me and that they would be good for television," Evans said. "However, me now, and reading the comments and understanding the weight it created on other girls who saw that, this is why this post is being made, because I want to target all those young girls … So I'm going to take this time to build and talk to all of my young queens who watched that episode who were really affected by Tyra's words … You are beautiful. "
%MINIFYHTMLd852f6b5e25b35c0b3ed1c8ea7ebe1d415%%MINIFYHTMLd852f6b5e25b35c0b3ed1c8ea7ebe1d416%%MINIFYHTMLd852f6b5e25b35c0b3ed1c8ea7ebe1d417%