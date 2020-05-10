Joshua Jackson writes a heartwarming letter to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith on her mother's first day

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; pays a sincere tribute to his actress wife, thanking her for & # 39; caring and protecting & # 39; her daughter in her womb and bring her into the world.

New pope Joshua Jackson On Sunday May 10, 2020, with tears in the eyes of all mothers, he received a sincere note that he wrote to his wife to commemorate International Mother's Day.

First "Dawson's torrent"Star published a letter in which he spoke Jodie Turner-Smith, on Instagram while celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mother.

"Dear Jodie," wrote Jackson, "on this special mother's day, I want to thank you for being the light that you are (sic). For the passion with which you launched yourself to care for and protect our son when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed in bringing her into the world. "

"I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you in those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter arrived. The commitment you make seem so easy, but I know it is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I feel increasingly humble about it. I love you. "

And he added: "I love to see you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I hope to walk this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy with which you have blessed the world."

The actor's ex, Diane Kruger, who is also a new mom, received a Mother's Day tribute from her partner, the actor Norman ReedusAlso: He posted a photo of himself with his mother and actress and added the caption: "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful moms."