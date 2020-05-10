Joshua Jackson wished Jodie Turner-Smith a happy mother's day in the most beautiful letter

A few weeks ago, Jodie Turner-Smith gave birth to her daughter with her husband Joshua Jackson.
Which means today is the first mother's day for the 33-year-old woman. Queen & Slim actor.
To celebrate, Joshua Jackson wrote Jodie a beautiful letter on Instagram and, I know that sometimes we all exaggerate on the Internet, but I'm not kidding, it legitimately made me cry.
"Dear Jodie," he wrote. "On this special mothers day, I want to thank you for being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself to care for and protect our daughter when she was in your womb. For the dedication and your will she showed to bring her to the world "
"I have never witnessed a being more powerful than you in those moments," the Little fires everywhere The actor continued. "Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter arrived. The commitment that makes it seem so easy, but I know it is just the opposite."
"Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I feel increasingly humble about it. I love you."
"I love to see you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little motor of joy with which you have blessed the world," she concluded.
I'm just, I'm really not okay.
Protect these two and their bundle of joy at all costs. Happy Mother's Day, Jodie ❤️!
