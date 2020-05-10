Joshua Jackson celebrates Jodie Turner-Smith on her first mother's day

Just a few weeks after welcoming her first child to the world, Joshua Jackson praised his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, in an Instagram post, that describes her elegance when entering motherhood with her baby.
"Dear Jodie, on this special mothers day, I want to thank you for being the light you are,quot;, 41 years old. Little fires everywhere The actor wrote. "For the passion with which you threw yourself to care for and protect our daughter when she was in your womb."
And he added: "For the dedication and will you showed in bringing her to the world. I have never witnessed a being more powerful than you at those times."
"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter arrived," he continued to praise his 33-year-old wife. "The commitment to make it seem so easy, but I know it's anything less. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I feel more and more humble every day because of that."
The couple has had a classic whirlwind romance. It was only in December last year that the duo married for the first time and revealed that they were expecting their first child together.
A passionate romance deserves a thoughtful letter, and Jackson closed his soliloquy in simple and loving terms.
"I love you," he said. "I love to see you enter the mothers' pantheon. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy that you have blessed the world with."
Hopefully the new parents are having a great time with their daughter.
In March Jackson told E! that I was "ready to meet my baby,quot;.
