Joshua Jackson celebrates Jodie Turner-Smith on her first mother's day

Just a few weeks after welcoming her first child to the world, Joshua Jackson praised his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, in an Instagram post, that describes her elegance when entering motherhood with her baby.

"Dear Jodie, on this special mothers day, I want to thank you for being the light you are,quot;, 41 years old. Little fires everywhere The actor wrote. "For the passion with which you threw yourself to care for and protect our daughter when she was in your womb."

And he added: "For the dedication and will you showed in bringing her to the world. I have never witnessed a being more powerful than you at those times."

"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter arrived," he continued to praise his 33-year-old wife. "The commitment to make it seem so easy, but I know it's anything less. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I feel more and more humble every day because of that."