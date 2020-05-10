Jessie J sends & # 39; healing energy and calm & # 39; women struggling with infertility like herself

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Price Tag & # 39; marks Mother's Day with a throwback image and a message of power for all women, especially those struggling with fertility issues.

Jessie J She has promised to become a mother despite the fact that she cannot conceive naturally.

The singer, who is dating a movie star Channing Tatum, celebrated International Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with a message of power for all women, especially those who fight against infertility, on social networks.

The 32-year-old put up a photo of herself as a child and wrote: "Women are AMAZING! I love EVERYONE … This is me when I was a baby. One day. I will be a mother."

He added: "Mothers who have 1 child, Mothers who have more than 10 children, Mothers who have adopted, Mothers who have raised, Mothers who have not yet done so but want one day … Mothers who know they can but are fighting, Mothers freezing eggs for when the time is right, Mothers doing endless rounds of IVF (in vitro fertilization), Mothers who are younger, Mothers who are older … Mothers who are still trying, Mothers who are waiting, Mothers who have just become a mother … Mothers who have lost … Whoever and wherever you are … You are so POWERFUL! "

"Never forget your strength and the love that lives within you. My heart, my love and my positive energy of healing and calm are being sent to YOU ​​right now."

Jessie detailed her "pain and sadness" about her own fertility struggles on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall in late 2018, and revealed that she was told she would never conceive naturally in 2014.