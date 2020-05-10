Jay-Z's Team Roc calls for swift action in Ahmaud Arbery's case

ATLANTA (AP) – The social justice arm of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation on Sunday called on Georgia officials to take swift action in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities said was killed by two white men while running A neighborhood in Georgia.

Musicians Shawn "Jay-Z,quot; Carter, Alicia Keys, Mario "Yo Gotti,quot; Mims, Robert "Meek Mill,quot; Williams and two attorneys signed the Roc Team open letter published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and addressed to state officials.

The letter said that District Attorney Tom Durden should be removed from the case due to a conflict of interest since Gregory McMichael, one of the two men accused of murder, was a former police officer. The letter urges State Attorney General Christopher Carr to designate a special attorney instead to help achieve a fair trial. It also says that a neighbor should be accused of being an armed accomplice.

"We are all Ahmaud Arbery," rapper Yo Gotti said in a statement. "Everyday activities should not end in death sentences. We must hold people accountable for their actions. Ahmaud Arbery was unarmed and innocent and his murderers must be brought to justice. "

Arbery was fatally shot on February 23 in Brunswick, but no charges were filed for more than two months. National outrage over the case increased last week after a video appeared that appeared to show the shooting. Shortly after the video leaked, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with aggravated murder and battery.

The father and son said they believed Arbery matched the appearance of a robbery suspect who they said had been recorded on a surveillance camera some time ago.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said she believes her 25-year-old son, a former high school soccer player, was jogging in the neighborhood before he was killed.

"If anyone saw that horrible video of his murder, it is heartbreaking, incredibly unacceptable and inhumane," singer Alicia Keys said in a statement to The Associated Press. “No human being should be killed and not receive justice. I have black children and they should be able to run or go wherever they want without running the risk of being killed. "