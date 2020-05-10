Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Alicia Keys sign an open letter to the Governor of Georgia to seek justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Instagram

Several big stars have written an open letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in an attempt to demand justice for the murder of the African-American runner.

Jay Z and meek mill Lead the stars in Roc Nation by lending their names to a petition for justice for the murder of the African-American runner Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery ran near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020, when he was chased and confronted by two white men and fatally shot.

Males have been identified as Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, who fired his shotgun twice, causing the 25-year-old to collapse and die.

The McMichaels told police they thought Arbery was a robbery suspect and claimed that the shooting was in self-defense, and that no charges were filed at the time.

However, authorities have come under renewed pressure to take action after the cell phone video of the incident went viral after it emerged on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, which appeared to show that Arbery had been attacked. First.

In an open letter to the Governor of Georgia Brian KempGeorgia Attorney General Christopher Darrand district attorney Tom Durdenstars included Alicia Keys and I gotti He writes: "By now, we have all seen the disturbing video of the crime, so the facts here are not in doubt: I was unarmed and innocent and a victim of a hate crime."

"That is why we call on you today, as official leaders of the Great State of Georgia, and with everyone watching, to ensure that a fair trial is conducted, as that can only lead to appropriate felony convictions of both McMichaels, "they continued. "We also implore you to carry William Bryan (camera operator) as an armed accomplice to the crime. "

They added: "We really appreciate that you have arrested and charged these men with the murder of Ahmaud, and we hope that a trial and conviction will demonstrate this in the state you gave us. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and has been the site of the best and worst of the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King's words are true: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but leans toward justice."

The group is also calling for a special prosecutor to be assigned in the case, and they are demanding that procedures be expedited.