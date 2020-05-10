Jay Cutler gives Kristin Cavallari a sweet greeting for Mother's Day

Good vibes only.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari They keep things cordial on social media, despite their controversial divorce. The couple, who had been together for 10 years, announced that they would go their separate ways in late April.

However, on Mother's Day, the two seemed to be on good terms. Case in point: The retired NFL star saluted Uncommon James founder on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day to all moms," she captioned her post, along with a photo of her children drenching the beach sand with Kristin. "These 3 little ones chose a good one."

The fashion mogul responded with a red heart emoji.

The first two are parents of …Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (6) and Saylor James Cutler (4)

In addition, Kristin also talked about her little nuggets on Instagram.

"It all made sense once I became a mother to these 3. Being their mother is the best gift," she said. "Happy Mother's Day to all moms."