Jay Cutler gives Kristin Cavallari a sweet greeting for Mother's Day

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari They keep things cordial on social media, despite their controversial divorce. The couple, who had been together for 10 years, announced that they would go their separate ways in late April.
However, on Mother's Day, the two seemed to be on good terms. Case in point: The retired NFL star saluted Uncommon James founder on Instagram.
"Happy Mother's Day to all moms," she captioned her post, along with a photo of her children drenching the beach sand with Kristin. "These 3 little ones chose a good one."
The fashion mogul responded with a red heart emoji.
The first two are parents of …Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (6) and Saylor James Cutler (4)
In addition, Kristin also talked about her little nuggets on Instagram.
"It all made sense once I became a mother to these 3. Being their mother is the best gift," she said. "Happy Mother's Day to all moms."
At this time, it is unclear if the ex-couple plans to celebrate Mother's Day together. However, it seems that they are putting aside their differences for this occasion.
Of course, Kristin and Jay are not the only celebrities who give special thanks to all moms. To see how your favorite stars celebrate and what they have to say, scroll through our gallery below!
Kristin Cavallari
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
"This little love of mine," shares the beauty magnate. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers."
Kourtney Kardashian
"My greatest blessing, the three that have given me a purpose, make each experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I really am, your mother." Keeping up with the Kardashian star writes.
read Michele
"The best mother's day with the best mother in the world,quot;, the Joy alum writescradling her belly. "I love you mommy."
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
"Happy Mother's Day @chrissyteigen! Our babies are so lucky to have you," shares the singer. "I cannot imagine our lives without your love, creativity and spirit of adventure."
Gabrielle Union
"Sending love and appreciation to all who are mothers of others. No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and every day," shares the actress. "For everyone who feels pain this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and turn on good people."
Jessie James Decker
"The best mom of all,quot; Eric Decker says of his wife. "Thank you for always bringing sunlight and loving us with every ounce of your soul."
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
The supermodel has a lot to celebrate this year! "The best I could ask for," Gigi shares on Instagram, in honor of her famous mom. "Happy Mother's Day to whom I will do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @ yolanda.I said you are a superhero!"
Jennifer Cooper, E!
Miley Cyrus and Trish Cyrus
"Mothers Daughter for life,quot;, the singer shares on Instagram. "@tishcyrus The most caring mom of all time! You always told me you would make it, so I did it! So thankful for you always! I love you!"
Kandi Burruss
"Being a mother and daughter makes this a day to celebrate and celebrate," said the Atlanta Real Housewives star actions. "I feel like Mother's Day started yesterday. So much love! Happy Mother's Day to all moms. I hope you have a wonderful day today!"
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
"These two people make being a mom the best job in the world," says the actress on Instagram. "The moments you spent with the two of you are truly the most precious, fun and glorious moments of my life. I love you both so much!"
Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen
The NFL star takes a moment to honor his supermodel wife. He shares: "Happy Mother's Day to these two! There is nothing better than being loved by you on your special day!"
Instagram / Mindy Kaling
Mindy kaling
The actress celebrates Mother's Day with her little one. "Sending a little extra love today to all the moms, and to anyone who might be losing theirs right now. It's nice how through my daughter, I can experience memories with my own mother," she writes. "If you have a favorite memory of your mother or mother figure, I'd love to hear about it!"
Savannah Guthrie
"I really feel like,quot; Queen Mom "today," says the host on Instagram with a sweet post from his children.
Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images for the Sephora Collection
Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin
"Happy Mother's Day to all moms. Thank God for mine," shares the YouTube star. "You are my best friend and you have held my hand every day for 20 years, which makes it seem like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so much and I can't wait to give you all my love the world of today and forever. Thank you for being you. "
