Jason Derulo fights back after being trolled by the TikTok & # 39; Corny & # 39; video

Instagram

Upon learning of the hate comment, the singer of & # 39; Swalla & # 39; He has a sarcastic response instead of giving him a few veins, but unfortunately that doesn't stop the clown.

Up News Info –

Jason Derulo He has found himself the butt of a joke on social media over his recent TikTok video. The singer recently learned of the semi-viral tweet that made him a clown, and instead of popping some veins, the singer had a classy response.

The fan teased Jason about his latest TikTok video in which he was seen dancing while flexing his muscles. "THIS N *** A IS THE HUMAN EQUIVALENT OF A SNAPBACK BRIMLESS," wrote the fan after sharing the clip again.

Jason quickly shot the fan through the clown. "I appreciate you! I got 500k followers added to my 18 million in one day thanks to you," the "Talk Dirty" singer replied sarcastically. He added: "Hopefully you can use that same energy to grow your own followers someday."

%MINIFYHTMLd35a8d9374f7872c2347b1ca108025f816%

Jason Derulo sarcastically responded to a troll.

Despite the strong response, people were still coming towards him. "This didn't make you less cheesy," said one user, to which someone replied, "Girl, in any case, made it even more cheesy."

Someone else added, "You are so corny. Why did you let this bother you, much less comment on it publicly?"

However, some of his supporters jumped to his defense with a question: "So the guys having fun now are cheesy now?" Alluding to the detractors being really obsessed with Jason, another wrote, "I don't understand why some people like to tease you. It's always the same 'oh, it's cheesy' and yet they can't stop. see what you do. do. "

One person also applauded the 30-year-old for his positive response to hate comments. "Lmao, showing love to a hate account. I love your positivity, keep having fun and making videos," said the person. Meanwhile, another comment said, "I don't care what everyone says about this man, he's talented and he's fine and I don't know what all the slander about lmaooo is all about."