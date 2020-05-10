Jamie Dornan dressed up as "Jenny,quot; when playing with her daughters and is so cute

Here for Armie Hammer's comment.
I think Jamie Dornan is a fantastic actor, but he would also be lying if he said that when I think about him, I don't partly think about this:
Well, like many of us, Jamie seems to have taken a slightly different look during quarantine.
But this is not a photo of Jamie. No, it's his alter-ego, Jenny:
"Getting dressed with my daughters took a turn," he wrote in the caption. "He meets Jenny (with blue hair). She is sweet."
It is not the first Coronavirus Gram where Jamie made reference to his daughters:
Personally, I'm living for Armie Hammer's comment on Jenny's debut:
Sam Claflin, also known as Finnick in The Hunger Games, also showed his support:
So cute! Hopefully, we'll get to see a little more of this adorable Jamie & # 39; rona content and less of the celebrity song version not to be mentioned.
