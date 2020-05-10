Home Entertainment Jamie Dornan dressed up as "Jenny,quot; when playing with her daughters and...

Jamie Dornan dressed up as "Jenny,quot; when playing with her daughters and is so cute

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jamie Dornan dressed up as "Jenny" when playing with her daughters and is so cute

Here for Armie Hammer's comment.

I think Jamie Dornan is a fantastic actor, but he would also be lying if he said that when I think about him, I don't partly think about this:

Well, like many of us, Jamie seems to have taken a slightly different look during quarantine.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

But this is not a photo of Jamie. No, it's his alter-ego, Jenny:

"Getting dressed with my daughters took a turn," he wrote in the caption. "He meets Jenny (with blue hair). She is sweet."

Instagram: Jamie Dornan

So much emotion in those eyes.

%MINIFYHTML31ba2ea8934618e213c2fdad8e56396614%

It is not the first Coronavirus Gram where Jamie made reference to his daughters:

Personally, I'm living for Armie Hammer's comment on Jenny's debut:

Instagram: Jamie Dornan

By Millie, you are referring to your wife, Amelia Warner, who unfortunately is not you or me. The couple has three daughters.

Sam Claflin, also known as Finnick in The Hunger Games, also showed his support:

So cute! Hopefully, we'll get to see a little more of this adorable Jamie & # 39; rona content and less of the celebrity song version not to be mentioned.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©