James Charles vs. Tati Westbrook 1 year later: Retracing All the Drama

This time last year, two of the biggest influencers on YouTube were fighting, very in public.

Unless you've been an Internet-bred Gen Z-er, or searched YouTube for a smokey eye tutorial, and stumbled across the vast, often turbulent beauty community, it's highly possible that James Charles and Tati Westbrook I've never crossed your radar.

But given what followed after a video titled "Bye Sister,quot; released on May 10, 2019, we venture to assume that you are quite familiar with the saga between Tati and her former protégé.

The drama, which grew out of an Instagram plugin for vitamins for hair growth, got so out of control that new information about what happened behind the scenes is still publicly discussed by the parties involved.