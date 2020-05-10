James Charles vs. Tati Westbrook 1 year later: Retracing All the Drama

This time last year, two of the biggest influencers on YouTube were fighting, very in public.
Unless you've been an Internet-bred Gen Z-er, or searched YouTube for a smokey eye tutorial, and stumbled across the vast, often turbulent beauty community, it's highly possible that James Charles and Tati Westbrook I've never crossed your radar.
But given what followed after a video titled "Bye Sister,quot; released on May 10, 2019, we venture to assume that you are quite familiar with the saga between Tati and her former protégé.
The drama, which grew out of an Instagram plugin for vitamins for hair growth, got so out of control that new information about what happened behind the scenes is still publicly discussed by the parties involved.
Check the schism between Tati, James, Jeffree star and more YouTubers in our comprehensive timeline below.
April 22, 2019
While at Coachella, James posts a sponsored Instagram story promoting Sugar Bear Hair, the influencer-backed supplement brand that is a direct competitor to his mentor and mother figure, Tati's company Halo Beauty. Tati carries her own Instagram story with a tearful message about the sentiment used by her peers in the beauty community, and despite not calling James by name, fans quickly connect the dots.
That same day, James apologizes to Tati in a statement, saying he is "devastated,quot; by the betrayal. Why did you promote the product anyway? "The brand helped me with security when the crowd around me in Coachella became insecure. I did not accept any money for the position."
Youtube
May 4, 2019
YouTuber Beauty Buddy Gabriel Zamora Enter the metaphorical chat in a video titled "Makeup and Opinions,quot;. Gabriel says James is "made to be this horrible human being,quot; and calls Tati "fraudulent behavior,quot;. He questions the validity of Tati's argument, challenging her to reveal the real Which is why he feels so bad for James.
Youtube
May 10, 2019
The drama begins to transcend beyond the world of YouTube when Tati posts a now-removed 43-minute video titled "Bye Sister." In it, Tati retraces his story and takes much of James's success. Throughout the early stages of her career, Tati claims that she and her husband helped organize great business opportunities for James in exchange for nothing more than his loyalty.
"Get off your tall horse and have a little respect," she says. "You don't have any for people in this industry and that's the sad fact."
He also calls BS on the authenticity of James' apology: "When you can't have any emotion for the other person who loves you so much and all you care about is your image, I don't agree with that."
Youtube
May 10, 2019
Tati's most shocking statement appears in that same video when she accuses James of sexual misconduct. Specifically, the 38-year-old man claims that James, 20, often shared explicit details about his sex life with her.
"Oh my gosh, you tried to trick a straight guy into thinking he was gay once again," she says. "And somehow, you are the victim. It is really unpleasant to manipulate someone's sexuality, especially when it is emerging in adulthood and you do not have everything resolved. You are using your fame, your power, your money to play with people emotions. You're threatening to screw them up, you're threatening to embarrass them, and you're doing that to make them behave sexually in your favor, even if they're straight, and you know what? That's not right. "
Youtube
May 10, 2019
In response to Tati's takedown video, James posts his own eight-minute apology. "At this point, the truth really doesn't matter, it's the feelings that do," he says. "No matter what happened, I hurt two very, very important people. They have been really, very loyal to me, and I betrayed him. He sucks, and I wish more than anything I could get him back."
He also briefly touches on what he calls the "children's situation,quot;, saying, "I have been involved in many unique and strange situations that have left people confused and upset, and I have learned the hard way about the children that I am interested and who you should or shouldn't be talking to. "
May 11, 2019
The number of James' subscribers and followers drops by millions in the days after both videos surprised the collective internet. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Demi lovato, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry distance yourself from James by stopping following your social media accounts.
Meanwhile, Tati earns more than 5 million YouTube subscribers.
BACKGRID
May 12, 2019
Jeffree star is inserted by tweeting (and then deleting), "There is a reason why (then boyfriend) Nathan (Schwandt) forbade James Charles to return to our home. There's a reason I haven't seen him since (Tati's) birthday in February. It is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true. "
YouTube stars like Gabriel and Nikita DragunHowever, he continues to defend James publicly.
Youtube
May 16, 2019
In light of the continuous vitriol surrounding James, Tati returns to YouTube with yet another video. This time, she demands an end to the "abuse,quot; and announces an indefinite YouTube pause.
"I love James Charles. I loved him from the moment I met him. He was like a helpless child that everyone cared about," he says, then adds, "If I could just give all the new success." back, and new subscribers back, I would. "
Youtube
May 18, 2019
James finally breaks his silence in a 41-minute video titled "No More Lies." The makeup guru refutes every claim made by Tati with detailed screenshots of conversations about the Sugar Bear Hair contract deal, as well as his many attempts to privately contact Tati to no avail. It even includes video testimonies of the person Tati said James had unfairly persecuted. He corroborates James' account of their interactions and says they were all consensual.
"I am a 19 year old virgin," James said in the video. "I really don't have much action. I have never and will never use my fame, money, or power to manipulate or obtain sexual actions from a man. That is gross."
At last, the tides begin to turn in James' favor as fans find his account trustworthy.
Youtube
May 19, 2019
After initially threatening to expose James (whom he called a manipulative liar) with his side of the story, Jeffree steps back in a video titled "Never Doing This Again,quot;.
The 34-year-old man says he regrets pressing the "brutal,quot; and "vicious,quot; messages about James, explaining, "That doesn't amount to hating James Charles. He's been in my life for a few years. Are we the best Friends? No, but we had a real connection. I loved him and cared about him, and I definitely think I mishandled our friendship. "
"I'm not going to fuel this bigger fire so everyone can have more entertainment, because behind the scenes, this isn't fun," adds Jeffree. "This is our real life, and I inserted myself into something public that I shouldn't have had."
Youtube
May 19, 2019
"I have been in contact with James Charles through an intermediary for the past week, and we believe it is in the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to end this matter," Tati said in a statement. long statement shared on Twitter.
Similarly, James says he wants to close the book definitively, writing: "I am on board to move on, I will not speak about this any more, but I hope to speak in the future when we are ready. This week was horrible for all of us and I ask that the community to focus on positivity to move forward. "
Youtube
June 18, 2019
After a month off from YouTube, James says in a video titled "Hello Sisters,quot; that he is ready to start posting regularly again, this time with a new perspective on life as an Internet celebrity.
"It got to a point where it was incredibly toxic to me and my mental health, and after everything that happened on social media, I just needed some time to detoxify and slow down," he explains, and then adds: "I "I'm really excited to say that after the last month, I've grown and thought a lot and now I can leave my phone in another room and go out and, like, enjoy life."
Tati also returns to YouTube without mentioning the scandal.
Youtube
November 13, 2019
Months go by and the world of YouTube is captivated with Jeffree Star and Shane dawsonThe docuseries, which, at least initially, promised to spill more tea on James and Tati. But when it comes down to it, none of the dramas make the final cut, and Shane feels compelled to explain why.
Shane says through Instagram Stories that despite having images of "insane f-king,quot;, she does not want to repeat her pain just by seeing him. "There are no victories, are there?" he asks. "If I don't post any of the drama stuff, people are going to say, 'Bait or lie'. If I post the drama stuff (they'll ask), 'Why are you bringing stuff old women? You're an idiot. "
John Salangsang / January Images / Shutterstock
November 26, 2019
in a PAPER James says he is still dealing with the consequences and describes Tati's comments about his alleged "disgusting,quot; sexual advances.
"I'm not mentally in a place where I want to be," he admits. "What's even more difficult to swallow is that it's been six months since the whole drama happened. I thought by then it would be completely fine, it would return to normal, so to speak, and that's not the case."
"What that statement implies is that gay men are all predators, which is disgusting, not true, and very dangerous to expose." The whole situation was terrifying for the LGBTQ + community and paints a really bad picture of gay men, "explains James.
Youtube
April 29, 2020
During an appearance in the Mom's basement podcast, Jeffree is asked if he still believes James is a "predator,quot; a year later. Calling it a "very complicated situation," Jeffree vaguely alludes to having incriminating information about James.
"Legally I can't say who," he explains, "but someone told us a few things and we trusted that person's opinion and then another person said some things that were friends with that man and really convinced us that he was a predator." "At the end of the day, I'm not going to get a victim out of James Charles if he's real, because I don't know if he's real."
Jeffree also says that he is no longer Tati's friend and believes that at the end of the day, she "took a big hit,quot; when speaking out against James.
Neither Tati nor James have addressed Jeffree's comments, and they remain firmly planted in their widely separated but very large corners of the beauty world.
Since then Tati launched her own cosmetics company and James is the host of YouTube Originals competition series, Instant influencer.
