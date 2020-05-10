Is Khloe Kardashian afraid that she will lose Tristan Thompson if she sees his real face without Botox?

Khloe Kardashian is going crazy over lack of botox? Are you afraid that Tristan Thompson will leave if you see his real face? That's what is suggested in the next issue of Life & Style on May 18, 2020. Many people know that Khloe has been going through the Coronavirus quarantine with Tristan Thompson and her two-year-old daughter True. Now, many say Khloe and Tristan are back together, and the report suggests that Khloe fears she may not look her best for Tristan. Due to social distancing rules, many companies have closed and services are not currently being provided. It has been speculated that many celebrities fear what will happen to their physical appearance without botox, collagen, hair dye and personal trainer workouts.

The article quoted a source who claimed to have inside information on Khloe's situation and stated the following.

"Tristan is all over Khloe right now, apologizing for her mistakes and trying to get her to take him back and she wants him to stay that way. Khloe is still unsure about her appearance and terrified that Tristan will run away if she sees the real Khloe,quot; .

The article also said that Khloe is very insecure about her appearance, despite featuring the popular reality series. Revenge Body. Khloe and Tristan had a very public separation in February 2019, after he and Jordyn Woods reportedly kissed.

At this point, neither Tristan Thompson nor Khloe Kardashian have spoken publicly about the nature of their relationship, but since they are quarantined together, many believe they have been together again for months.

What do you think about the report? Do you think there is any truth to it or do you think Tristan is fine with Khloe the way she is? Were you surprised to hear that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were quarantined together? Do you think they are a couple again?

