Is Britney Spears buying her own engagement ring to marry Sam Asghari?

Is Britney Spears buying her own engagement ring? That's reported in the upcoming May 18, 2020 issue of Star magazine. Britney Spears and her boyfriend, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, have grown stronger with their relationship. The couple has been together for the past four years, and many people have wondered if a wedding is on the horizon. With the Coronavirus pandemic causing many people to reevaluate their relationships, some have even asked if the couple is ready to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later. Now Star magazine is quoting a source who says Britney is ready to get married and is concerned that money may delay Sam's proposal.

At this point, there is nothing to confirm that the two are planning to get married, but Star quoted a source as saying that Britney is not only ready, but also willing to throw money for her engagement ring to help move. things. along.

The source stated the following to the publication.

"Britney thinks it's only a matter of time before her boyfriend, Sam Aghari, sets her mind to it, but she thinks she hasn't done it for the money yet." Britney offered to loan Sam cash so he could buy her a stone without feeling ashamed. "

Again, no one from Britney or Sam's camp has verified the report and Britney has yet to be seen wearing a new ring.

Those who follow Britney Spears on Instagram quickly realize that she is not very materialistic. She treasures little things, like a swimsuit that belonged to her grandmother. She has a strong affinity for the outdoors and feels at one with nature. She loves trees and often shares beautiful photos of roses and other flowers and delicate cups of tea.

Britney seems to be the type of person who, when in love, wouldn't care too much about the cost of an engagement ring, but would value the feeling behind it more than its price.

The source also said that Sam will not be forced or pressured to marry, but that Britney is ready. The report went on to say the following.

%MINIFYHTML3468bcb8e8e9e887cfb3d734264fd3a516%

"Sam said from the start that they won't pressure him to marry. But they've been together for four years, and Britney already wants to marry him."

What do you think of the Star magazine report? Do you think Britney Spears is so ready to get married that she would buy her own engagement ring?

Ad %MINIFYHTML3468bcb8e8e9e887cfb3d734264fd3a587% %MINIFYHTML3468bcb8e8e9e887cfb3d734264fd3a587%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0