Iran Seeks Unconditional Talks About Prisoner Exchange

Iran says it is ready for unconditional talks with the United States about a prisoner exchange for fear that the coronavirus will endanger inmates, Iranian media reported Sunday.
An Iranian news website, Khabaronline.ir, quoted cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei as saying there is a "provision for all prisoners,quot; to be discussed without any conditions.
"But the United States has refused to respond, until now," said Rabiei. "We hope that as the Covid-19 disease outbreak threatens the lives of Iranian citizens in United States prisons, the United States government will eventually prefer lives to politics."
A senior US official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "There has been no offer or offer of direct talks."
Rabiei said Iran held the United States government responsible for the health of Iranian prisoners, adding that "it appears that the United States is more willing to end the situation." He did not elaborate, but the Iranian media has said in recent months that several Iranians are in US custody, including Sirous Asgari, a 60-year-old teacher.
Last week, United States officials said they were advancing efforts to secure the release of a Navy veteran detained by Iran. But they were also rejecting Iranian suggestions that an exchange for the imprisoned Iranian professor was being worked on. US authorities have been trying to deport Mr. Asgari since last year.
Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the Acting Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security, said Wednesday that Mr. Asgari's case had never been related to that of the United States Navy veteran, Michael R. White. He expressed frustration with recent comments from Iranian officials that there may be a link between the two and complained that Iran had been slow to accept Mr. Asgari's return.
White, from Imperial Beach, California, was arrested in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran. He was convicted of insulting Iran's supreme leader and posting private information online.
He was released from prison in March on a medical permit that forced him to remain in Iran. White is among the tens of thousands of prisoners granted medical permits by Iran, which was one of the first countries to be hit hard when the coronavirus pandemic spread.
Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they view the release of American hostages and detainees as a high priority.