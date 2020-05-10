Intel Corp reflects on building a new US fab chip. USA To cover Asia supply disruption – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (AP) – Intel is talking to the Trump administration about building a new semiconductor plant in the United States amid concerns about relying on suppliers in Asia for chips used in a wide variety of electronic products.

A spokesman for Intel, the largest US chipmaker, said Sunday that the company is in talks with the Defense Department to improve sources of domestic technology. Spokesman William Moss said Santa Clara, California-based Intel is well positioned to work with the government "to operate a US-owned commercial smelter."

The discussions were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is also speaking with management and one of its main customers, Apple Inc., about building a plant in the US. USA TSMC did not immediately respond to a request from the Associated Press for comment.

The newspaper said the coronavirus pandemic has raised concerns about global supply chains, and that US officials are particularly concerned about the growing dependence on Taiwan, the autonomous island that China claims.

Intel CEO Bob Swan said in a letter last month to two Pentagon officials that strengthening US production "is more important than ever, given the uncertainty created by the current geopolitical environment." He said it would be in the best interest of the United States and Intel to explore how the company could build a plant.

Concern about relying so heavily on chips from Taiwan, South Korea and China began even before the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pentagon and the Government Accountability Office issued reports on the matter last year. GAO said that when US companies move operations abroad it can mean lower prices for the components and technology used in weapons systems. However, having global sources "can also make it difficult for (the Pentagon) to get what it needs if, for example, other countries cut off US access to critical supplies," GAO said in a report last September.

