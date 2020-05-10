Betty Wright, an influential singer whose soulful voice won her a Grammy Award for Where is the love, died at age 66. Her niece did not disclose the cause of death, who confirmed her death.
Beyond acting, Wright operated his own record label, Mrs. B Records, and his own publisher, Miami Spice.
Born as Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida, in December 1953, Wright began singing gospel music. He was 18 years old when he hit the charts with the 1971 song. Cleaning lady, which became their title track. He later recorded the chart hits Without pain there is no gain) and Mother wit, achieving a gold record for the latter on his own label.
Singer Chaka Khan had asked for prayers for Wright earlier this month. Wright was still an influence, being mentioned in the television show in March. Unsung by DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for their song, This night is the night.
No details on a memorial service have been announced.
