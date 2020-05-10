Influential singer for "Clean Up Woman" was 66 – Up News Info

Betty Wright, an influential singer whose soulful voice won her a Grammy Award for Where is the love, died at age 66. Her niece did not disclose the cause of death, who confirmed her death.

Beyond acting, Wright operated his own record label, Mrs. B Records, and his own publisher, Miami Spice.

Born as Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida, in December 1953, Wright began singing gospel music. He was 18 years old when he hit the charts with the 1971 song. Cleaning lady, which became their title track. He later recorded the chart hits Without pain there is no gain) and Mother wit, achieving a gold record for the latter on his own label.

Singer Chaka Khan had asked for prayers for Wright earlier this month. Wright was still an influence, being mentioned in the television show in March. Unsung by DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for their song, This night is the night.

Other Wright successes included Let me be your lover and Shoorah Shoorah. its Cleaning lady It was also sampled for the Mary J. Blige remix. True love. The song was also sampled by Afrika Bambaataa and Sublime.

Wright also appeared in the Making the band reality series as a vocal coach, and partnered with The Roots for the album Betty Wright: The Movie.

In the 2000s, Wright was nominated for a Grammy after co-producing Joss Stone's first two albums. Wright acted with Stone on the song, The art of love and war.