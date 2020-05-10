Iggy Azalea shows off a toned figure on Mother's Day amid baby rumors

Damn heat!

Iggy Azalea Is feeling luxurious on mothers day. The 29-year-old star made waves on Instagram when she posted a sexy photo showing off her extremely toned figure.

"Heaven needs blue," her post captioned, along with a photo of her in a white sports bra and tight leggings.

While generally this type of Instagram wouldn't attract as much attention, Iggy could have a deeper meaning.

Last month, various media outlets speculated that rapper "Fancy,quot; gave birth to a baby girl, who would be her and Playboi Cartifirst child together.

In December 2019, rumors emerged that the couple were expecting a little one, however, they did not. officially address baby rumors. Instead, Iggy posted an Instagram photo that, again, showed off her slender figure.

In the photo, she posed in a very small red bikini. In fact, that was his last post in almost five months.