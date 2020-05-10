Iggy Azalea shows off a toned figure on Mother's Day amid baby rumors

Damn heat!
Iggy Azalea Is feeling luxurious on mothers day. The 29-year-old star made waves on Instagram when she posted a sexy photo showing off her extremely toned figure.
"Heaven needs blue," her post captioned, along with a photo of her in a white sports bra and tight leggings.
While generally this type of Instagram wouldn't attract as much attention, Iggy could have a deeper meaning.
Last month, various media outlets speculated that rapper "Fancy,quot; gave birth to a baby girl, who would be her and Playboi Cartifirst child together.
In December 2019, rumors emerged that the couple were expecting a little one, however, they did not. officially address baby rumors. Instead, Iggy posted an Instagram photo that, again, showed off her slender figure.
In the photo, she posed in a very small red bikini. In fact, that was his last post in almost five months.
So although Iggy doesn't completely He closed rumors that she welcomed her first child, who has certainly visited Instagram before to show off her hot body.
This isn't the first time the rapper has fueled the rumors surrounding his personal life in recent years, either.
Last summer, rapper "Fancy,quot; also generated rumors that she was engaged to Playboi Carti.
In July 2019, Iggy posted a photo of his left hand with a giant ring on that finger. Naturally, people couldn't help but notice its diamond flare.
"Are we just going to ignore this beautiful ring?" a fan asked in the comment section. Another added: "Head to the ring."
And one user wrote: "Did Playboi put a ring on it? Or are you spoiling yourself?"
Until Iggy addresses those baby rumors, we'll just have to use his Instagram posts for reference.
