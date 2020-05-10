I am my sister's keeper: preserving black motherhood as a doula aid to give birth to a healthy black baby at a time

As we celebrate Mother's Day, we must not forget the many Black Women, many mothers themselves, who practice as doulas, someone trained who is not necessarily a health professional but helps a pregnant woman through the process of childbirth. .

According to @nbcnews, black women have the highest death rate when giving birth. No one is sure why, but "institutional racism,quot; and health problems, along with a lack of prenatal resources, are believed to be contributing factors.

“Black women have historically had the highest maternal mortality rates. The researchers don't have a clear explanation, but they suspect a combination of institutional racism in society and the health care system, as well as the increased susceptibility of black women to certain health conditions, such as obesity and hypertension. Black women are also less likely to have access to quality prenatal care. "

That is why being a doula is essential for our community. The doula can advocate for the patient, help with postpartum and many other disorders during pregnancy and after delivery.

Based on evidence-based births, doulas have helped decrease complications of labor.

25% decrease in cesarean section risk; The greatest effect was observed with a doula (decrease of 39%) *

8% increase in the probability of spontaneous vaginal delivery; The greatest effect was observed with a doula (15% increase) *

Shorter jobs for 41 minutes on average; no data on whether the type of person providing ongoing support makes a difference

38% decrease in baby's risk of a low five-minute Apgar score; no data on whether the type of person providing ongoing support makes a difference

31% decrease in the risk of being unsatisfied with the birth experience; Mothers' risk of being dissatisfied with the birth experience was reduced with continued support provided by a doula or someone in her social network (family or friend), but not by hospital staff.

Come in and get acquainted with women who may not wear capes but are heroes in their own right.

