How World of Warcraft has evolved with the Internet

"Games resolve very quickly these days," says Ion Hazzikostas, the director of games for World of warcraft.

Hazzikostas, known to the World of warcraft The community like Watcher has been developing the massive 16-year-old multiplayer online role-playing game since 2008. In a call with WIRED, he recalled how, early in the history of the games, prior to the raid videos, mining of landfill data and Easter egg maps, opacity was a double-edged sword. To explain, he veered towards Street Fighter.

"You would have a whole competitive hierarchy in a local game room, a local video game store, where there was some character who was perceived as the best or the strongest because someone in the neighborhood was great with them," he says. But in the next city, arcade regulars struggled with different tricks, different strategies, a different hierarchy of characters. The information was fragmented, located.

"The reality is that almost everyone played the game poorly," says Hazzikostas.

These days, before a new Street Fighter Launch players have researched and amassed numbers with the taste of a rocket science research lab, piecing together level lists and theorizing optimal move combos immediately posted on Reddit and YouTube. "The Internet as a whole, the world as a whole, has refined the process of accelerating and socializing information, solving problems." For Hazzikostas, in charge of stretching World of warcraft In an increasingly larger virtual universe, and maintaining an increasingly difficult sense of wonder, that accessibility to information is both a curse and a blessing.

In its early days, as befits the fantasy genre,World of warcraftMagic was deeply intertwined with her sense of mystery. It was the first MMORPG of countless players; Back then, the attraction it had over millions of players was due in part to the vastness of its world and the long, rocky path to high-level glory. To find a party, you must stand in the city center and / scream until someone agrees to accompany you. To teleport to another city, you must locate and pay a magician. To attempt a raid, dedicated player groups relied on the old trial and error method. (This contributed to the viral "Leeroy Jenkins,quot; meme, in which a player with that name abruptly rushes into a dungeon halfway through a meticulous explanation of the strategy.)

"There were no rules. There was no right or wrong way to play. Just you and your wolf pet, like hunters, trying to make their way into the world and figure things out from there, "says Hazzikostas.

Swimming in this deep, cloudy sea, players had to blindly search for open hands to hold. This feeling of being teleported into an antagonistic and unknowable world forced players to use themselves as buoys.

After 30 minutes of shouting "LFG SHAMAN LVL 40,quot; before landing at a party, Hazzikostas says, the players were "much more likely to be tolerant of others' faults." You probably weren't going to kick your healer who made a group mistake, because then you'd go back to spamming for another 30 minutes. "If the healer kept everyone alive and was even a little friendly, he would be more likely to add them to his Buddy list to level up faster next time Out of this came strong networks of friends, players who went from discussing spell rotations to important ones, in text chat, third-party voice chat, or over the phone.

"There is an inverse relationship between friction and the strength of the bonds that form as a result of that friction or to overcome that friction," says Hazzikostas.

Aerodynamic

In the course of his life, World of warcraftLike other MMORPGs still relevant, it has been simplified. The developers smoothed out the bumps that slowed players' paths to high-octane stuff: life-and-death forays and fancy new landscapes, with automatic party finders, search markers, simplified game systems, and the like. Leveling is fast and is programmed to be 60 or 70 percent faster with World of warcraftApproaches Shadowlands expansion. Players led much of this change, with information aggressively aggregated in forums, wikis, and tutorials, and the optimized grinding culture that has now become the norm.

"The epic raid bosses were something only a small percentage of the player base could experience," says Hazzikostas from the early days of World of warcraft. "Today, a large portion, somewhat like more than half, were able to defeat the largest multiplayer raid encounters the game has ever had."

%MINIFYHTML8eb9e130eb47f3be30356aff8c09bd2218%

World of warcraft Players are much, much better than they were in the early days of the game. "Today, people are almost trained to min-max," says Hazzikostas, referring to the game strategy of minimizing weaknesses and maximizing strengths. “The community pushes people in that direction, especially socially. Even if it's not your preferred play style, people who may or may not want it in your group still stick to some of those standards. Once you can find out, you are expected to know. "The answer to any mystery is a Google search.

No one would change accessibility to information today for half a year stuck below level 40. But the resulting game, and the MMORPG genre, which took cues from World of warcraftSuccess: He began to feel a little mercenary from the last years. The game is more informal, because both developers and gamers made it that way, so building player-to-player connections isn't as vital. Although World of warcraft It included level sync and server jump to make it easier to play with pre-existing friends, online strangers hooked up to a party here or there became disposable.

Classic

In August 2019, a litmus test was launched to see how player behavior has changed. World of warcraftLifetime. World of Warcraft Classic is a separate game that captures World of warcraft since it was near its launch in 2006. The gameplay is incredibly inefficient. ("Meditative," says Hazzikostas). To get somewhere, you probably have to fight. To locate the troll you are supposed to give the tiger skins to, you must run and search. Although there are extensive guides and tutorials for World of Warcraft Classic, the game is simply not made to explode at full speed. As a result, missions feel less like a means to an end than an end in itself.

I personally can't play World of Warcraft Classic no plug-ins: modern overlays that bring changes to the interface's quality of life. On a second monitor, I Googled specialized maps and leveling guides while pinging my character from one search to another with the other hand, never interacting with strangers. Occasionally, while swinging an ax against a raptor, a player might appear and ask if I can help them complete the same quest. We kill five or eight more birds of prey, and when we're done, we separate.

When I told Hazzikostas that World of Warcraft Classic He felt lonely, describing how much of the game's novelty in the past was the ability to speak to strangers online. He remembered his first time doing it, while running a dungeon, and the Texan and English accents he found in voice chat. "Today, that's the default value," he says. Today, almost all multiplayer consoles or PC games have voice chat, friends lists, integrated social networking systems. They are almost inescapable. That is not a unique selling point of World of warcraft. "

Although there is not the same desperation to connect, and the challenges are deconstructed on the day of its release, the core of the original World of warcraft still holding on World of Warcraft Classic, depending on what you define as core. It is still a place where people get together, a fantasy social network. It is a slow-paced RPG with an environmental social element. And if you play with established friends, there is still the possibility of emotional acceptance.

"It's amazing how some of the old tropes you never stray from," says Hazzikostas. "In fact, I have a co-worker who was one of the original developers at a World of warcraft, whose name you would definitely recognize if I said it, whose staff WoW Classic group broke up at level 60 over drama loot in Blackrock. This is a group of developers who played the game 15 years ago, worked on the game 15 years ago. "

"Unexplored spaces,quot;

When I asked Hazzikostas what kind of MMORPG did he want to exist if he wasn't working on World of warcraftHe stopped for a second to think. "Something that surprises me, again with the promise of unexplored spaces," he said. "One of the most exciting things about the concept of an MMO is entering an unexplored and undiscovered world. It's almost the promise of something that somehow breaks all the rules we were talking about when it comes to how players understand and they deconstruct systems. "

Quoting Sword Art Online and Ready Player OneHazzikostas described how today, with as much knowledge or seconds of what is known, the central escapist fantasy behind the MMORPG genre is going to such a vast place that contains things that we cannot even imagine.

"We have an incredibly passionate community that we couldn't be more grateful for, but we're still chasing that mystery, that fantasy of the unexplored and undiscovered."

This story originally appeared on wired.com.