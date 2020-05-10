How To See Byron Allen's Star-studded Feeding America Comedy Festival ’- Up News Info

Some of the biggest names in comedy join tonight on NBC for a special directed by Byron Allen to raise money for the relief of COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML81133c77e7599e6f1f0457bdf1067aca17%

The two-hour broadcast titled "Feeding America Comedy Festival" will be co-hosted by Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal and Kenan Thompson.

The special will feature pre-recorded comedy segments from Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Jack Black, Chris Rock and George Lopez.

Also participating are Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Tina Fey, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett. , Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tim Meadows, Caroline Rhea, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Sheryl Underwood, Marlon Wayans, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert, Michael Che and Colin Quinn.

Related story Tina Fey returns to & # 39; Weekend Update & # 39; As Martin Short, Josh Gad and Danny Trejo join the & # 39; SNL & # 39; season finale %MINIFYHTML81133c77e7599e6f1f0457bdf1067aca18%

The special will benefit the Feeding America charity, which has a network of 200 food banks across the country. Allen, founder / president / CEO of Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group, organized the event to address the problem of food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My first call was to Kevin Hart," he told TMZ earlier this week. "And then we called Tiffany Haddish, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal, Adam Sandler, … and each comedian said, 'I'm there, let's go.'"

Co-produced by Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die Funny, the "Feeding America Comedy Festival" will air on Sunday, May 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. ET / PT on NBC. The special will air live on television networks owned by Allen Media Group, Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now.

Spectators will be encouraged to donate or sign up to volunteer here.