How Shay Mitchell is spreading love on her first mother's day

Shay mitchell He's busy raising a confident little baby!
This Mother's Day It will be very special for the actress, since it will be the first with her daughter Atlas! Since the celebration day will be different for most of this year, Shay partnered with Pampers for her #sharethelove campaign to make sure moms everywhere feel appreciated and supported during this uncertain time.
"Parenting is definitely difficult even in the best of times, and especially right now," YOU actress shared exclusively with E! News. "It is really important that we help each other, offer that extra encouragement, and anyone can do it using the hashtag #sharethelove on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. It's the perfect way to share a little extra love on Mother's Day, not on Mother's Day. from the mother and every day "
Between spreading love, designing BÉIS dream collections, and raising Atlas, Shay is a busy mom! But she's never too busy to share Atlas milestones with fans like swimming in the pool and, more recently, upgrading to solid food!
"I don't know who was most excited for her, her or me, because she loves food and everything that comes in a spoon," said the first. pretty Little Liars star shared with E! News. "His learning how to crawl backwards was also really cool. Every day, something new comes up."
As many families can relate, the Coronavirus The pandemic has made this Mother's Day look a little different. But if you ask Shay, there are still plenty of ways to create fun memories.
"We'll be home and you know, maybe we'll change the situation. Maybe we'll have a little picnic in our living room. Normally I'd bake something so maybe I'll do that and see a good show or something. I think quality time that we will have with Atlas is really all I could ask for. "
And whether you're a new mom or a grandmother, Shay wanted to share some wisdom that never goes out of style.
"I would say the best advice is that no two experiences are the same," shared the designer with us. "So, you know, don't compare your experience or what you do with anyone else. We are all different and I think that taking everything from day to day is one of the best tips. I really support that in any circumstance."
And as Baby Atlas continues to grow in front of Mom's eyes, there is one trait that Shay hopes to pass on to her daughter.
"I would say that only the confidence to know what you want to do can do it. With hard work, dedication, passion, you can achieve that," Shay explained. "I just want her to feel incredibly independent and confident with her decisions."
Happy Mother's Day Shay and keep looking for some of the new mom's gift selections!
—Mike Vulpo report
