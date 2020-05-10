How Shay Mitchell is spreading love on her first mother's day

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Shay mitchell He's busy raising a confident little baby!

This Mother's Day It will be very special for the actress, since it will be the first with her daughter Atlas! Since the celebration day will be different for most of this year, Shay partnered with Pampers for her #sharethelove campaign to make sure moms everywhere feel appreciated and supported during this uncertain time.

"Parenting is definitely difficult even in the best of times, and especially right now," YOU actress shared exclusively with E! News. "It is really important that we help each other, offer that extra encouragement, and anyone can do it using the hashtag #sharethelove on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. It's the perfect way to share a little extra love on Mother's Day, not on Mother's Day. from the mother and every day "

Between spreading love, designing BÉIS dream collections, and raising Atlas, Shay is a busy mom! But she's never too busy to share Atlas milestones with fans like swimming in the pool and, more recently, upgrading to solid food!