How Pandemics End – The New York Times

When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? And how?
According to historians, pandemics often have two types of ending: the medical one, which occurs when the incidence and mortality rates plummet, and the social one, when the epidemic of fear of disease decreases.
"When people ask," When will this end? "They ask about the social ending," said Dr. Jeremy Greene, a medical historian at Johns Hopkins.
In other words, an ending can occur not because an illness has been overcome, but because people tire of panic mode and learn to live with an illness. Allan Brandt, a Harvard historian, said something similar was happening with Covid-19: "As we have seen in the open economy debate, many questions about the so-called end are not determined by medical and public health data but by socio-political data processes. "
The endings "are very, very messy," said Dora Vargha, a historian at the University of Exeter. Looking back, we have a weak narrative. For whom does the epidemic end and who can say?
On the path of fear
An epidemic of fear can occur even without an epidemic of disease. Dr. Susan Murray of the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin saw it firsthand in 2014 when she was a fellow at a rural hospital in Ireland.
In the past few months, more than 11,000 people in West Africa had died of Ebola, a terrifying viral disease that was highly infectious, often fatal, and accompanied by symptoms such as vomiting blood or bleeding from the whites of the eyes. There was no known treatment. The epidemic seemed to be diminishing, and there had been no cases in Ireland, but public fear was palpable.
"On the street and in the rooms, people are anxious," said Dr. Murray recently recalled in an article in The New England Journal of Medicine. “Having the wrong skin color is enough to win the eye of your fellow passengers on the bus or train. Cough once and you will find them walking away from you.
Dublin hospital workers were warned to prepare for the worst. They were terrified and concerned about the lack of protective equipment. When a young man came to the emergency room of a country with Ebola patients, no one wanted to approach him; the nurses went into hiding and the doctors threatened to leave the hospital.
Dr. Murray only dared to treat him, she wrote, but her cancer was so advanced that all she could offer was comforting care. A few days later, tests confirmed that the man did not have Ebola; He died an hour later. Three days later, the World Health Organization declared that the Ebola epidemic had ended.
Dr. Murray wrote: "If we are not prepared to fight fear and ignorance as actively and thoughtfully as we fight any other virus, it is possible that fear can do terrible harm to vulnerable people, even in places they never see a single case of infection during an outbreak. And an epidemic of fear can have far worse consequences when compounded by issues of race, privilege, and language. "
Black Death and dark memories
The bubonic plague has struck multiple times in the past 2,000 years, killing millions of people and altering the course of history. Each epidemic amplified the fear that came with the next outbreak.
The disease is caused by a strain of bacteria, Yersinia pestis, that lives on fleas that live on rats. But bubonic plague, which became known as the Black Death, can also be transmitted from an infected person to an infected person through respiratory droplets, so it cannot be eradicated simply by killing rats.
Historians describe three great waves of plague, said Mary Fissell, historian of Johns Hopkins: Justinian's plague, in the 6th century; the medieval epidemic, in the XIV century; and a pandemic that struck in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The medieval pandemic started in 1331 in China. The disease, along with a civil war that was raging at the time, killed half of China's population. From there, the plague moved along trade routes to Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. In the years between 1347 and 1351, it killed at least a third of the European population. Half of the population of Siena, Italy, died.
"It is impossible for the human tongue to tell the horrible truth," wrote the fourteenth-century chronicler Agnolo di Tura. "In fact, someone who didn't see such horror can be called blessed." The infected, he wrote, "swell under the armpits and in the groin, and fall while talking." The dead were buried in graves, in piles.
In Florence, Giovanni Boccaccio wrote, "Dead people were given no more respect than dead goats today." Some hid in their houses. Others refused to accept the threat. Boccaccio wrote that his way of dealing with it was "to drink a lot, enjoy life to the fullest, sing and have fun, and satisfy all cravings when the opportunity arose, and dismiss everything as a great joke."
That pandemic ended, but the plague recurred. One of the worst outbreaks began in China in 1855 and spread worldwide, killing more than 12 million in India alone. The Bombay health authorities torched entire neighborhoods trying to rid them of the plague. "No one knew if there was a difference," said Yale historian Frank Snowden.
It is unclear what made the bubonic plague disappear. Some scholars have argued that the cold weather killed the disease-carrying fleas, but that would not have interrupted the spread by the airway, Dr. Snowden noted.
Or maybe it was a change in the rats. In the 19th century, plague was carried not by black rats but by brown rats, which are stronger and more vicious and more likely to live apart from humans.
"You certainly wouldn't want one for a pet," said Dr. Snowden.
Another hypothesis is that the bacteria evolved to be less deadly. Or perhaps the actions of humans, such as the burning of villages, helped calm the epidemic.
The plague never really went away. In the United States, infections are endemic among prairie dogs in the Southwest and can be transmitted to people. Dr. Snowden said that one of his friends became infected after a hotel stay in New Mexico. The previous occupant of his room had a dog, which had fleas that carried the microbe.
Such cases are rare and can now be successfully treated with antibiotics, but any report of a plague case arouses fear.
A disease that really ended
Among the diseases that have achieved a medical purpose is smallpox. But it is exceptional for several reasons: there is an effective vaccine that provides protection for life; the virus, Variola minor, has no animal host, so eliminating the disease in humans meant total elimination; and its symptoms are so unusual that the infection is obvious, allowing effective quarantine and contact tracing.
But while still raging, smallpox was horrible. Epidemic after epidemic swept the world, for at least 3,000 years. People infected with the virus develop a fever, then a rash that turns into pus-filled spots, which become embedded and fall off, leaving scars. The disease killed three out of 10 of its victims, often after immense suffering.
In 1633, an epidemic among Native Americans "disrupted all native communities in the Northeast and certainly facilitated English settlement in Massachusetts," said Harvard historian Dr. David S. Jones. William Bradford, leader of the Plymouth Colony, wrote an account of the disease in Native Americans, saying that the broken pustules would effectively glue a patient's skin to the mat it lay on, only to be ripped off. Bradford wrote: "When they appear, a whole side will vanish at once, so to speak, and they will be bloody, very fearsome to behold."
The last person to get smallpox, of course, was Ali Maow Maalin, a hospital cook in Somalia, in 1977. He recovered, only to die of malaria in 2013.
Forgotten influences
The flu of 1918 is presented today as the example of the ravages of a pandemic and the value of quarantines and social distancing. Before it ended, the flu killed 50 to 100 million people worldwide. It took advantage of young and middle-aged adults: orphaned children, depriving families of breadwinners, killing troops in the midst of World War I.
In the fall of 1918, William Vaughan, a prominent physician, was dispatched to Camp Devens, near Boston, to report a flu that was wreaking havoc there. He saw "hundreds of unconditional young men in the uniform of their country, who entered the hospital wards in groups of ten or more," he wrote. “They are placed in the cribs until each bed is full, but others crowd. Their faces soon wear a bluish cast, a distressing cough producing blood-stained sputum. In the morning, the corpses are piled up in the morgue like wooden rope.
The virus, he wrote, "demonstrated the inferiority of human inventions in destroying human life."
After sweeping the world, that flu faded, evolving into a milder variant of the flu that occurs each year.
"Maybe it was like a fire that, after burning the readily available, accessible wood, burns," said Dr. Snowden.
It also ended socially. World War I was over; people were ready for a new beginning, a new era and eager to leave behind the nightmare of disease and war. Until recently, the 1918 flu had been largely forgotten.
Other flu pandemics followed, none so severe but nonetheless sobering. In the 1968 Hong Kong flu, one million people died worldwide, including 100,000 in the United States, mostly people over the age of 65. That virus still circulates as a seasonal flu, and its initial path of destruction, and the fear that goes with it. – rarely remembered.
How will Covid-19 end?
Will that happen with Covid-19?
One possibility, historians say, is that the coronavirus pandemic could end socially before it ends medically. People can get so tired of the restrictions that the pandemic is over, even as the virus continues to burn in the population and before they find an effective vaccine or treatment.
"I think there is this kind of social psychological problem of exhaustion and frustration," said Yale historian Naomi Rogers. "We may be at a time when people just say," That's enough. I deserve to be able to return to my normal life. "
It is already happening; In some states, governors have lifted restrictions, allowing the reopening of beauty salons, nail salons, and gyms, defying public health officials' warnings that such steps are premature. As the economic catastrophe caused by the closings grows, more and more people may be ready to say "enough."
"There is this kind of conflict now," said Dr. Rogers. Public health officials have a medical purpose in sight, but some members of the public see a social purpose.
"Who can claim the end?" Dr. Rogers said. "If you reject the notion of its end, what do you reject? What do you claim when you say "No, it's not over,quot;? "
The challenge, Dr. Brandt said, is that there will be no sudden victory. Trying to define the end of the epidemic "will be a long and difficult process."