His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Health authorities in northeast China reported a new group of cases in a city near the Russian border. China reported 14 new cases in total on Saturday, including one in Wuhan, the first new case in the city since early April.
The outbreaks pointed to continued difficulties in stopping the virus, even for countries that have been highly successful in fighting infections, a warning story for the many countries seeking to restart their economies.
Globally, the official number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed above four million people in 177 countries, and more than a quarter of a million people have died, according to a New York Times database.
Quotable: "There is no going back to life we had before Covid-19," said Kim Gang-lip, a South Korean disaster management official. Instead, we are creating a new set of social and cultural norms. "
Taiwan's leading virus expert is also the vice president
When the first reports of a mysterious pneumonia that spread in Wuhan, China, appeared in December, Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen took action. He ordered the authorities to track down travelers from China and isolate people showing symptoms of the virus.
Mr. Chen had spent his career preparing for this moment: He is an epidemiologist and virus expert and trained at Johns Hopkins.
Taiwan's response to the outbreak has made Chen a target of anger among Chinese commentators, but rejects his criticism. "China should focus more on controlling Covid-19 than on politics," he said.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
How pandemics end
Historians say that pandemics have two ends: a medical one, when death rates plummet; and social, when the wave of fear of disease diminishes. "When people ask," When will this end? "They ask about the social ending," said a historian at Johns Hopkins University.
This is what is happening the most.
Asian-Americans: A five-part series that airs on PBS is The most ambitious documentary project on the history of Asian Americans. Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who narrates the series, said, "It narrates our place in this country and how much of it we are, and in that way it is also a celebration of how American we are."
Israeli-Palestinian tensions: A new Israeli military order that went into effect on Saturday it prohibits banks from processing payments that the Palestinian Authority makes to families of Palestinians who have spent time in Israeli jails. Palestinians defend the funds as income for families who have lost their supports, but the Israelis say the practice rewards terrorism.
China-USA USA media struggle: The Trump administration It is imposing new restrictions on Chinese journalists working in the US. The US, intensifying a conflict with China by the media. Chinese journalists working for non-US media will be limited to 90-day work visas. Previously, most were granted open stays.
Elon musk: The technological entrepreneur He threatened to move Tesla headquarters from California to Texas or Nevada after California health authorities pressed for a week-long delay in reopening a Tesla factory in Fremont over concerns about the coronavirus.
What we are reading: This Essay in Places Journal about the new silences and sounds that emerge in cities during the pandemic. Jon Pareles, our main critic of pop music, says: "With cities in silence, this powerful essay reflects on how listening carefully to the city as a body, a machine and a community can reinvent urban life."
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
The ones we have lost
More than 279,000 people have died in the global pandemic.
Our "We Have Lost,quot; series names and faces some of them and gives an idea of the diversity of the ensemble: an Afghan general, a painter from Wuhan, an emergency medical worker from New York, a nun in Quebec. This series is anchored by writers on the Obituary News Desk, but an additional 45 reporters from our business, international, cultural and other desktops have contributed.
Daniel J. Wakin, who leads the project, spoke to the Briefings team about it.
Can you talk about some of the obits that have been highlighted?
Dan: The ones that really reach me are the people who die so young, with so much promise ahead. Valentina Blackhorse was a Navajo contest winner who had high aspirations. He was only 28 years old. At the opposite end of the spectrum are centenarians. We have some of those. Hilda Churchill was 108 years old and had lived through the Spanish flu and two world wars. Love stories also stand out. Norman Gulamerian spent years courting his future girlfriend with hundreds of letters. Each story is a kind of gem.
Almost seven weeks have passed since the series began. What surprised you the most?
It is not so surprising, but perhaps unexpected, how the victim's categories have changed. At first we knew that many were elderly. Later we learned that the young people were also dying. Then it became clear how many African Americans, essential workers, and then nursing home residents were affected.
What has been the feedback, especially?
While some on social networks have criticized us, saying We are inflating the severity of the epidemic, with most readers saying that naming numbers is meaningful, powerful, moving. We have received more than 200 Suggestions from readers through a form that we have published. I just wish we could do them all.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Carole
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the arrival of the Asian "murder hornet,quot; in the United States.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Any letter in this sequence: JFMAMJJASOND (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• More than 500,000 of The Times' digital-only news subscriptions are international. Thank you!