Here are the meat limits at some local supermarket chains.

Anticipating a national shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic, some supermarkets in Massachusetts are beginning to limit meat purchases by customer.

These limitations come later Meat production fell 25% and pork decreased 15% from a year ago, according to the US Department of Agriculture USA. The USDA also anticipates that beef, chicken, and pork prices will rise 1 to 3 percent over the course of this year.

In an effort to avoid shortages, President Donald Trump recently announced an executive order directing US meat plants to remain open during the pandemic.

The executive order presented guidelines for social distancing to guarantee security, but from April 27 and 20. Workers at the meat and poultry plants have died, and 4,913 out of 115 different plants have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from the CDC.

As this national shortage looms, meat corridors in local supermarkets begin to affect.

Here is a summary of the stores that are currently limiting their meat supplies:

Costco

To ensure that more members can buy what they need, Costco has temporarily limited purchases of fresh meat to three items per member. This limit applies to beef, pork, and poultry products.

Buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide more essential and higher-demand products as the COVID-19 crisis continues, according to the store. website.

Wegmans

Customers are currently limited to two packets of each type of meat per customer. This limit applies to bacon, beef, raw chicken, ground beef, and pork, according to the store. website.

Wegmans celebrated how these limitations will ensure that the store can minimize out-of-stock items.

Roche Bros.

Arthur Ackles, Vice President of Marketing and Buying at Roche Bros. Supermarkets. saying WBUR says the company is beginning to face some supply problems that affect the amount of product in each store.

To combat the problem, Ackles told the radio station that Roche Bros. is now limiting meat to two packets of each type per customer in the foreseeable future.

Stop and shop

Although the store did not experience any shortage of meat products, the increased attention around plant closings and meat supplies has led to increased demand among customers, the company said in a statement.

To ensure that meat is available to as many customers as possible, Stop & Shop sets a limit of two of each item Per customer Stop & Shop said this limit may vary from store to store based on availability, and for home delivery customers, the limit is two packages of chicken, beef, pork and turkey.

"While we have been working through a small number of plant closings, none of our suppliers has been closed for a significant period of time. We maintain close contact with our suppliers to ensure that products arrive at our stores every day, "Stop & Shop said in a statement, noting that they have transitioned to alternative sources of meat supplies. "Many of our top suppliers are also supporting the food service industry, and as that demand has decreased, they have been able to increase production for our stores."

Shopping basket

As national demands are putting pressure on product supplies, certain types of meat will be limited by customer Over the next few weeks, chain president and CEO Arthur T. Demoulas said in a public update.

"Due to production problems across the country that currently affect the meat industry, we were informed that supply will be limited for the next few weeks, which will affect all retailers," said Demoulas. "Please note that our purchasing team will continue to work diligently on product procurement and that we will place limits on certain items to maximize availability for our valued customers."

Market Basket did not immediately respond to an email from Boston.com asking for more information on what specific limits will be set.

This is a developing story – check Boston.com for more updates.