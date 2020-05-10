Halle Berry shares a rare video of daughter Nahla and Son Maceo in honor of Mother's Day

WENN

The actress from & # 39; John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum & # 39; He offers a glimpse of his two sons, whom he calls his & # 39; everything & # 39 ;, while greeting all the mothers.

Halle Berry celebrates Mother's Day with a strange vision of her two children, Nahla and Maceo. On Sunday, May 10, the former Miss World contestant shared a video of her children on her Instagram account while greeting "all mothers."

The short clip shows Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, hugging each other sweetly while sitting on the grass. Nahla holds a flower in each of her hands and spins them around, possibly to impress her younger brother. The two children go barefoot as the camera captures them from behind.

Halle wrote in the attached text: "#HappyMothersDay to all mothers! I think eventually we will all come to understand that love heals everything, and love is ALL there is." The 53-year-old actress continued to talk about her two children, "These two are everything to me!"

Halle welcomed Nahla, her first child, with her then partner. Gabriel Aubry in March 2008. Their relationship ended less than two years later, when they announced in April 2010 that they had separated a few months earlier.

The "Kingsman: the golden circle"The star then moved in with the French actor Olivier Martinez, who he started dating in 2010 after they met during filming "Dark tide"in South Africa. They married in July 2013 and welcomed their son Maceo in October of the same year. The couple, however, announced that they would divorce in 2015 and it was finalized in December 2016.

Like many other mothers, Halle has experienced the struggle to educate her children at home during the coronavirus blockade. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shared that it has been difficult to get her children to focus on their school work in the comfort of their own home.

"It is a nightmare for me. It is a nightmare," he admitted. "This is like a semester wash; they really aren't learning anything and it's difficult. I have a six-year-old son, and what I learned is that when six-year-olds see other six-year-olds they do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and eat because there are 25 others who do it. They stay at their desks and color because there are 25 others who do it. "

He continued trusting: "At home, there are no 25 others who do it. So getting them to focus and realize that they are home but that they are at school has really been a challenge."