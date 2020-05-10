Greetings to Moira Rose, the beloved matriarch of Schitt & # 39; s Creek

There is, and never will be, another character like Moira Rose.

It's been over a month since the show ended and the Schitt & # 39; s Creek The matriarch has never been far from the mind. Her exaggerated wardrobe, unique cadence and colorful career made her one of the most beloved characters on television, and that is why we are honoring her on Mother's Day.

Perfectly played by Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Moira and her wigs burst onto the scene in 2015 when Schitt & # 39; s Creek premiered Over the six seasons, each character in the series created and starred in Eugene Levy and son Dan levygrew up Schitt & # 39; s Creek, the city, saved the Roses: father Johnny (Eugene Levy), mother Moira, son David (Dan Levy) and daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy) —After they were forced to move there after the loss of their wealth.