Greetings to Moira Rose, the beloved matriarch of Schitt & # 39; s Creek

There is, and never will be, another character like Moira Rose.
It's been over a month since the show ended and the Schitt & # 39; s Creek The matriarch has never been far from the mind. Her exaggerated wardrobe, unique cadence and colorful career made her one of the most beloved characters on television, and that is why we are honoring her on Mother's Day.
Perfectly played by Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Moira and her wigs burst onto the scene in 2015 when Schitt & # 39; s Creek premiered Over the six seasons, each character in the series created and starred in Eugene Levy and son Dan levygrew up Schitt & # 39; s Creek, the city, saved the Roses: father Johnny (Eugene Levy), mother Moira, son David (Dan Levy) and daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy) —After they were forced to move there after the loss of their wealth.
What made the show, and Moira specifically, so satisfying were the arches of the characters. After six seasons, the characters were still recognizable as the (fictional) people they were at the start of the show, but there was real growth for viewers. For Moira, development was slower. That was intentional and something O & # 39; Hara stepped in while working with Dan Levy on the character.
"We could collaborate a little bit on how his growth would happen. I'm glad we stopped him for Moira," he said. "Johnny, God bless him, he was just trying to keep his energy, trying to get his life back for us. He took on the responsibilities of the family. And we all depended on him and as little as we remembered him he knew that every day when he woke up, it was his job to take care of all of us to get our lives back. And the children, David and Alexis, flourished in this city with relationships, meeting and gaining trust, and discovering how much they could do when they were not just given to them, and how capable and talented they were And Moira's growth was much slower. I think Moira was always in love with her husband and thought that she was a good mother, but I loved how each typical mother-son dynamic was completely foreign to her and to them, because they were weird, they were totally cool to them. And it was great to be able to play that. "
The care that was taken in the development of this character, a character that could easily be a note, is evident to any viewer, be it their first visit or a new visit. It is one of the aspects of Moira that elevated the character to a legendary status.
"When we started writing it, I was thinking to myself, like, 'God, I wonder if people will understand this.' And I'm so glad they did. I mean, see his face appear on the Internet at least once a year. day, it's a wonderful gift. I think it somehow just serves to exemplify how brilliant Catherine is, "Dan Levy previously told E! News. "She is a legend."
Moira will always be remembered for wigs, the fashion that generated numerous tributes, the indistinguishable accent and the colorful vocabulary that came out every time O & # 39; Hara opened her mouth with character. This is how Moira Rose instantly became a gay icon.
She is the mother that gay men wish they had grown up with. He exuded fabulous and camped (in the best possible way) at every turn, whether he was preparing to address the press after his death was incorrectly reported or he was trying to fold the cheese while making enchiladas.
"It is very, very fun to play Moira … it is very fun because she is different from anything she has played, she is different from most people in the world (laughs), but I guess her insecurity is identifiable. She is a phenomenon and it is identifiable at the same time. And I can be ridiculous, and at my age, that is something very rare, I think for actors my age, "O & # 39; Hara told E! News in 2019.
She is a weirdo, she is identifiable, and she will become one of the best television mothers, and the best television characters in general, in history.
