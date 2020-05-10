Graduation closes the strange and emotional end of CU Buffs basketball career for Lucas Siewert – Up News Info

The plan, at the time, made perfect sense. However, the moment turned out to be the cruelest turn of all for Lucas Siewert during the sudden and heartbreaking end of his college basketball career.

Siewert, the four-year senior on the Colorado men's basketball team last season, graduated this week, a milestone that was supposed to bring his parents, Osni and Silvia, to Boulder from his native Brazil. Obviously, it's not an easy trip, and since Siewert's parents had managed to visit him during some games during his career in Buffalo, they thought they would spend Seniors Day in the last home game in favor of visiting for college graduation. of his son.

Like everything else this spring, that plan was in tatters after the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus prevented Siewert from ending his senior season in the NCAA Tournament. He also prevented his parents from making what would have been a memorable graduation trip to Boulder.

"While my brother was here (for Seniors Day), my parents never had the opportunity to come to Colorado," Siewert said. "That was something I really didn't like. It was just my birthday and it's also my dad's birthday, so we were going to celebrate together. That fell apart, but there was nothing we could do about it."

Although the Buffs stumbled on the stretch, losing their last five games, the loss of a place in the NCAA Tournament was secured before the slide took away CU's chance to erase that frustration with just one win. Other players were robbed of a possible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, including the transfer of Shane Gatling, senior and junior colleague. That list also includes junior forward Tyler Bey, who has chosen to pursue a professional career, and the trio of Daylen Kountz, Jakub Dombek and Frank Ryder, all of whom chose to transfer out of the program.

However, the sting of missing out on the NCAA Tournament probably went deeper for Siewert than any of the Buffs. He was a freshman during one of the most disappointing seasons of coach Tad Boyle's 10-year tenure in 2016-17, and supplied a steady production in later seasons when the Buffs reorganized behind a Bey core, McKinley. Wright IV, D & # 39; Shawn Schwartz and Evan Battey. Due to a technicality beyond his control, Siewert became the first four-year player during the Boyle era not to play in the NCAA Tournament, but he finished in the all-time top 10 in CU in games played. (130, sixth), made 3 points (140, eighth), and career percentage of 3 points (.384, sixth).

Siewert also ranks 35th of all time in total rebounds (467).

"That's something I'm going to think about the rest of my life," said Siewert. "We had a team meeting the other day, and Boyle said they will dedicate next season to me and Shane, because we don't have a chance to come back next year. I know they are going to be a great team, and they are going to think about me and Shane. "

The same pandemic situation that thwarted Siewert's NCAA Tournament debut is also hindering his transition to the professional ranks. Siewert, 6-foot-10-foot tall, is certainly capable of enjoying a long career in Europe or elsewhere, but as of now he's been relegated to working at home, running on the CU lacrosse field and keeping his keen eye on the outdoor courts next to the CUs Events Center. The current plan is to stay in Boulder until the end of June, and if professional doors don't open by then, he's likely to return to Brazil.

"I'm a little nervous about that, but not overly concerned because I know everything will be back to normal," Siewert said. "I know there will always be a homecoming to play in the professional league, so I always know I will have a place." I'm just trying to be ready.

“Only all the people I have met and all the places I have to go. Only opportunity in general (in CU) was a great thing for my life. My teammates, we had great moments together, great victories together. That is what I will remember the most. "