Kindle Romance Book Sale The | Amazon

Happy Mother's Day, moms! Do you know what you can use now? Some new romance novels. Amazon has it covered as they have a sale on a variety of novels to fully enjoy their plot.

This includes titles like Regret, a romance novel about how much a mother and her daughter hate each other, so they retreat into the arms of their respective men. Perfect for Mother's Day!

There's also The other son, a book about a wife who is tired of her loveless marriage and goes looking for her globetrotting son (and presumably finds a new love) … wait, why are all these women so unhappy with their families? Is it really the right genre of novels for Mother's Day, Amazon?

Well at least there's The rancher's redemption, who has a hot and melancholic careerCher falls in love with someone she pretends to love. That's a fun premise! So curl up, have a cup of tea, get your kids to do all the work today, and read a new romance novel!

