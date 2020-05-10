Governor Newsom says 70 percent of California's economy may reopen; Bay area counties will go slowly – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that approximately 70 percent of the state's economy was now able to reopen with modifications as the state advanced to Phase 2 of business reopening, but that there would be variations , even in the Bay Area.

Small businesses were adapting their practices across the state to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus, following the modification of the California stay-at-home order. However, several Bay Area counties still have the shelter order in place earlier, and Newsom acknowledged that the region was taking more tentative steps to reopen.

“We recognize variation across the state. Not all parts of the state will move at the same time, and that is a very healthy thing. Because that reinforces our data-driven approach. We would like all parts of the state to move quickly and that will depend on our behavior, "Newsom said. “By continuing to comply with local health directives and recognizing that, if you are in the Bay Area, those directives do not today include opening of sidewalk pick-up facilities like this one. But here in Sacramento, yes.

On Friday, Newsom held its daily press conference on the state's coronavirus response at a Sacramento florist to discuss the challenges that companies will face as they adapt to reopen while continuing to preserve public health. Like many florists given the green light to start operations, Twiggs Floral Design in Sacramento was busy preparing bouquets of flowers for Mother's Day deliveries and pickups.

"This is just one example of what we hope to see replicated across the state of California as we move through what we call the second phase of our significant modifications," Newsom said.

On Thursday, Newsom and state health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly listed detailed guidance on the reopening of Phase 2 companies across the state. Newsom said Friday that state officials were working with nearly two dozen counties in California to help reopen designated businesses and that talks were underway on regional variations that will allow some areas to move even faster to later stages of modification. .

Newsom said the state will issue additional guidelines for different sectors of the industry on Tuesday, May 12, which would allow further clarification, including checklists for companies to use.

"There are many moving parts, but the good news is that we are starting to move," Newsom said.

The governor noted that business owners should also be realistic about the path ahead, saying that the reopening of Phase 2 will allow businesses to get back on their feet, and the modifications and restrictions mean some companies will have a hard time getting back to where they were before the pandemic. .

"Just because you announce that we have a variation on an opening and that people can do sidewalk pickups and there is a feeling that things are moving again, doesn't mean that customers are safe and comfortable yet, doesn't mean that we are operating with the total number of employees that we once were or the type of income and receipts that business is used to. Quite the contrary, "Newsom said." This is why it is so important that we provide support and do everything possible to helping these companies get through this moment, not to prosper yet, but to survive and get back on their feet. "

Newsom said state agencies have contacted dozens of establishments in recent days, including bars and beauty salons, after they opened before state authorization for those sectors to reopen. The governor said those companies were putting their employees and customers at risk and were now working with the state on how and when they will reopen.

The Governor also mentioned the personal protective equipment that was being provided to "businesses large and small."

"Today we are distributing over two million masks to farm workers. Today we distribute more than half a million masks to small supermarkets throughout the state of California. Hundreds of thousands of masks are being distributed in other sectors of our economy," said Newsom. .

Governor Newsom discussed the tests statewide, noting that the case rate, the percentage of people who test positive out of the total number being tested, would be a significant number to pay attention to.

"That is one of the fundamental numbers that will determine how quickly we can move on to the later phases of this pandemic. Not only in Phase 2, which we are in, but in Phase 3 and finally in the final phase, Phase 4, when we return to the events and concerts and to the great stadiums and sports arenas, "Newsom said.

Newsom was optimistic about the timeline in which the state was operating.

“Phase 3 is not a year away; 6 months are not missing; There are three months, "the governor said." It cannot be more than a month. "

Newsom said that as of Friday, a total of 875,000 coronavirus tests had been administered in California with 32,000 performed in the past 24 hours.

In terms of the state's daily update of coronavirus numbers, Newsom said there were 1,898 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 62,512. 81 new deaths were reported in the same period, bringing the number of victims in California to 2,585.

The governor also discussed the state's plans to prepare for the November general election.

"There is great concern and anxiety around the November elections in terms of making sure that you can behave safely; to make sure that your health is protected and to make sure that we are reaching out to all registered voters and giving them the opportunity and the option of not feeling like they have to go to a dense and concentrated environment where their health could be at risk. "

Newsom said he signed an executive order Friday that would allow every registered voter in California to receive a ballot by mail, but he also said there would be enough physical voting places for those who are not comfortable voting by mail.

Newsom said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will spearhead the effort to provide mail ballots to registered voters, as well as develop a plan to have all polling places established for proper physical clearance with the safety guidelines of coronavirus in mind.