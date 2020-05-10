Governor Jared Polis will meet with Trump to seek more federal support for the coronavirus for Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis will travel to Washington, DC, this week to meet with President Donald Trump as part of the governor's continued efforts to seek federal support for the Colorado pandemic response, including additional test supplies and personal protective equipment, he said. a spokeswoman.

Polis is scheduled to meet Trump on Wednesday, said Shelby Wieman, the governor's deputy press secretary.

"The governor's first priority is the health and safety of the people of Colorado, and the federal government is an important partner in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Wieman said in a statement Sunday. "Governor Polis looks forward to a productive conversation,quot;.

Polis' trip to the White House was first reported by Politico, who noted that Trump also plans to meet with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week.

The Colorado governor has repeatedly asked the White House to help him increase the state's COVID-19 response, and has criticized the lack of evidence capacity. He even accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency of going in and buying fans that his office had been trying to buy. A FEMA regional director later denied that allegation.

Last month, Trump sent 100 fans to Colorado at the request of Senator Cory Gardner. They have been distributed to hospitals across the state.

Colorado has received multiple shipments of national reserve personal protective equipment as Polis works to secure even more supplies of masks, gowns, and face shields that are so vital to helping keep front-line health care workers safe.

Last week, Polis announced that Colorado had insured shipments of more than 2.4 million surgical masks, 116,065 face shields, 195,109 gowns, 1.64 million gloves, and 534,474 masks since early April. Those are big numbers, but with healthcare workers in this state wearing around 70,000 masks per day, a 2 million shipment would suffice for about a month.

"The stories we have of shopping that didn't happen: some are scams, some are inferior teams," Polis said at a press conference on Wednesday. "But we have been successful in navigating these waters as a state."

As the state moved toward a partial reopening in late April, Polis said he expected to see Colorado's testing capacity increase from around 2,000 to 3,000 people per day to between 5,000 and 10,000 per day through May. That has been complicated by a shortage of test components across the country.

"We are building this car while we drive," Polis said at the time.

State health authorities recorded more than 4,700 tests on Friday when Colorado passed a total of 100,000 people who had the COVID-19 test. But while Friday's test rate [82.7 tests per 100,000 people per day] was significantly higher than it had been earlier in the week, it's still below the daily test rate of 152 per 100,000 than experts. Health officials say it is necessary to safely monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

Editor Alex Burness contributed to this report.

