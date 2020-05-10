Google and Apple partner to create COVID-19 exposure notification system – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In the race for a cure for COVID-19, two tech giants have teamed up to prevent further spread of the virus.

This is because Apple and Google have announced a partnership to use their phones to determine if their users have contacted someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"When your phone is near another person's phone, you can create a record of that connection," said Alex Hamerstone, a cybersecurity consultant. "Instead of just going where you are geographically, you're looking to see which phones are close to each other."

Because the phones track who users come into contact with instead of wherever they go, Hamerstone says it should ease privacy concerns, at least a little. But, he says, the safeguards built into the system have limits.

The companies say the information will be shared with public health officials, who will encourage users to be tested and, if positive, to be quarantined in an effort to prevent them from passing the virus on to others.

Apple and Google say they will initially implement the program as an application that users would have to download and accept, and then plan to incorporate it into an OS update to increase engagement.

The companies have already released a draft documentation for the exposure notification system.