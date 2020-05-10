Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Alex chooses Europe over college basketball

Alex Antetokounmpo, brother of Bucks superstar and current NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, will choose to skip college basketball and play in Europe next season.

The youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex is not one of the most promoted prospects in the 2020 high school class; Rivals have it as the 44th power in the country. But he did have several middle-aged offers and received interest from some Big Ten schools, including Wisconsin and Iowa. He averaged 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in his last year at Dominican High School in Wisconsin.

"I want to become a professional as soon as possible," Antetokounmpo told Eurohoops.net. "I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. I will have to train and compete against adult men, I will experience strong competition and pressure and I will evolve at all levels."

Antetokounmpo plans to use his experience in Europe to prepare for NBA Draft 2021. If he is selected or signed as an undrafted free agent next year, he will be Antetokounmpo's fourth brother to reach the league. Thanasis plays with Giannis in the Bucks, and Kostas plays with the Lakers.

Alex Antetokounmpo is the last young player to turn down college basketball for the opportunity to play professionally. While college basketball might not miss him the way he will miss Jalen Green, the No. 1 pick in the class of 2020 who will play in the G-League next season, just the name Antetokounmpo might have been enough. to generate interest among fans, something the sport has struggled with in recent years outside of March.

It's an issue the NCAA is well aware of, and possible solutions have been considered in recent months, including the possibility of allowing players to pursue their own sponsorship deals. However, until that change becomes official, it wouldn't be surprising to see more players take this route.