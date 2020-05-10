Home Local News Gay service member worries about family ties – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I came out as gay to my parents when I was 28 years old. I live alone, after serving in the army.

My parents (who have always been deeply conservative) did not accept my sexuality well and called me "disgusting,quot; and "sinful,quot;. In fact, I was frozen for two years while stationed abroad, not wanting to speak or argue or even agree to disagree with me, despite my efforts to reach them.

I recently finished my time in the military and am back in the United States. My parents have contacted me. I've talked to them and we've come to some sort of middle ground, but they still don't seem comfortable talking to me, due to the fact that I'm gay.

It took a long time, but I have tried to forgive them for the way they have treated me, and now that there is contact, I admit that I do not feel the desire to maintain a close relationship with them in my life.

I am thinking of getting married next year, and I have not told them because I am afraid of how they will react.

Is it okay to keep my distance, forgive and walk away, or do I owe it to family ties to try to keep the relationship going?

– trying to do the right thing

Dear attempt: Family ties extend in two directions. Until your friends figure out how to accept, relate, and apologize, and learn to love yourself exactly the way you are, a natural consequence of their behavior would be to keep your distance.

However, keeping your distance and moving away from a relationship are radically different proposals.

The fact that he says he is afraid of his reaction to his choice to marry is evidence that he is still a bit tied to them. During this time of estrangement, I hope you can conquer this fear. It is a vestige of his control over you.

When you feel free to live your own life, openly, joyfully and authentically, you will be truly liberated. Forgiveness and acceptance (theirs and their limitations) will flow from that. Any continued relationship with your parents will depend on your own growth.

