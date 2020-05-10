Gay service member worries about family ties – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7538799ad846553e77c1bdaca5b211b215%

Dear Amy: I came out as gay to my parents when I was 28 years old. I live alone, after serving in the army.

My parents (who have always been deeply conservative) did not accept my sexuality well and called me "disgusting,quot; and "sinful,quot;. In fact, I was frozen for two years while stationed abroad, not wanting to speak or argue or even agree to disagree with me, despite my efforts to reach them.

I recently finished my time in the military and am back in the United States. My parents have contacted me. I've talked to them and we've come to some sort of middle ground, but they still don't seem comfortable talking to me, due to the fact that I'm gay.

It took a long time, but I have tried to forgive them for the way they have treated me, and now that there is contact, I admit that I do not feel the desire to maintain a close relationship with them in my life.

I am thinking of getting married next year, and I have not told them because I am afraid of how they will react.

Is it okay to keep my distance, forgive and walk away, or do I owe it to family ties to try to keep the relationship going?

– trying to do the right thing

Dear attempt: Family ties extend in two directions. Until your friends figure out how to accept, relate, and apologize, and learn to love yourself exactly the way you are, a natural consequence of their behavior would be to keep your distance.

However, keeping your distance and moving away from a relationship are radically different proposals.

The fact that he says he is afraid of his reaction to his choice to marry is evidence that he is still a bit tied to them. During this time of estrangement, I hope you can conquer this fear. It is a vestige of his control over you.

When you feel free to live your own life, openly, joyfully and authentically, you will be truly liberated. Forgiveness and acceptance (theirs and their limitations) will flow from that. Any continued relationship with your parents will depend on your own growth.

Dear Amy: I recently introduced my kids (ages 5, 7, 9, and 12) to backyard kickball.

One afternoon my 7-year-old son accidentally kicked the ball over our neighbor's fence. My kids went to get the ball and our middle-aged neighbor stood there in his bathrobe and sprayed my kids with his hose!

My 5 year old son came into the house crying and soaking wet. When I asked the children what had happened, they explained that I would not return the ball to them, so I went to their house and asked politely.

He sprayed me in the face with the hose and said my kids are NOT allowed to play kickball anywhere near their yard and then very rudely returned the ball to me.

In order not to anger him again, I told my children to kick the ball the other way, but the neighbor doesn't appreciate it either. Now he will stand by the fence and spray my children!

I'm concerned that we have a pretty nice relationship with my other neighbors, but I don't want to tell my kids that they can't play kickball because our grumpy neighbor doesn't want kickball on his grass.

Any suggestion?

– Soggy

Dear soaked: You describe your neighbor as "grumpy," which seems like an extremely generous description. To me, it sounds volatile and potentially violent. Your children should do everything possible to stay away.

I suggest that you consider installing a much higher and stronger fence between your two yards.

Any continued harassment could be a matter for the police to handle. Spraying your kids with a hose while they play outside in their own yard would expose you to one count of assault.

Dear Amy: Responding to others who are talking about taking up new hobbies during our refuge times in place, I have revived my interest in music. It all started when I found my old clarinet in the closet. I haven't played since high school!

– Second chair

Dear Second President: I can hear it now: A Zoom orchestra!

When I was in high school, our big number was "The Hawaii Five-O Theme,quot;. I know I have some sheet music and my old bassoon around here somewhere.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)