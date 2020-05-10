From Bobby Orr to Tiger Williams: The Best NHL Goal Celebrations of All Time

Exactly 50 years ago, Bobby Orr was blown up after scoring the goal that gave the Boston Bruins their first Stanley Cup since 1941. It was a celebration that inspired a franchise and led to one of the most iconic sports photographs of all. time.

Orr's magical moment shows the lasting impact a celebration can have on fans' minds. While not all celebrations can come after a goal as important as Orr's, it's still fun to watch players express their joy and show some of their personality on the ice.

Here's a list of the most fun, creative, and comprehensive NHL celebrations of all time:

No. 10: P.K. Subban smooth glide

This one is listed because it is simple but effective. After scoring a game winner in overtime against Calgary, Subban glides gracefully to his knees, dragging his fingers on the ice before pretending to "turn off the lights." It was a memorable celebration embodying the arrogance of a player like Subban.

No. 9: greeting from Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr is one of the most iconic NHL players in recent memory and had an iconic celebration to kick off. After scoring a goal, Jagr often removed his right glove and gave a military salute. He used the celebration for years, but eventually stopped for unknown reasons. However, former New York Rangers forward Mike Rupp did in a game against Jagr & # 39; s Flyers in 2012.

No. 8: Tie Domi rides his cane

Tie Domi was known primarily for his executing role in the NHL, but when he scored he made it memorable. The best example was in a game against the Buffalo Sabers during his time with the Rangers. After putting a rebound at home, he mounted his cane like a broom through the central ice. But he was not the creator of the movement …

No. 7: Tiger Williams also rides his cane

… That would be David "Tiger,quot; Williams, who is best known for holding the NHL record for penalty minutes. When he wasn't in the sin box, Williams really had a very good shot with him that led to 241 career goals. Undoubtedly, the most memorable was against the Maple Leafs, when he held him astride his stick and pretending to gallop across the ice.

No. 6: Milan Hejduk goes swimming

Milan "The Duke,quot; Hejduk certainly scored many goals in his day. He even won the 2003 Rocket Richard Trophy for the most goals in the league. However, he was not known for his wild celebrations. I mean, up to a game against the Dallas Stars. After scoring the extra-time winner, Hejduk gave a bit of ease to relax before the dolphins dive into the ice and practice their freestyle.

No. 5: Sean Avery does push-ups

Avery was not always the most popular player during his 12 years in the NHL thanks to his hectic style of play, but he may have won some fans after celebrating this goal. In a game against the Nashville Predators, Avery scored a goal on the back of Preds goalkeeper Tomas Vokoun. He immediately dropped to the ice and performed three push-ups as his teammates gathered around him. Its shape was solid, it must be said.

No. 4: Alex Ovechkin warms up by the fire

There is no doubt that Alex Ovechkin is one of the best NHL scorers of all time, and his celebrations generally reflect his intensity and passion for the game. But the only knock on his cellys could be a lack of creativity. That was not the case in a game in 2013. After scoring his 50th goal of the season against Lightning, Ovi dropped his stick on the ice and pretended to warm his hands. Admittedly, it was on fire that season.

No. 3: Theo Fleury goes crazy

The Flames and the Oilers met in the "Battle for Alberta,quot; in the first round of the 1991 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and things were as intense as might be expected. With Calgary behind 3-2 in the series, Theo Fleury intercepted a pass in the neutral zone to establish a breakout opportunity. He kept it in his house, surrounded the net and proceeded to lose his mind; sliding on his knees all over the track and finally falling on the boards on the other side. It was typical of Fleury, who was known to wear his heart on his sleeve while on the ice.

No. 2: Teemu Selanne goes looking for gloves

Biathlon is a popular sport in Finland, but we honestly didn't realize that Teemu Selanne was a fan. That is until this celebration erupted during his rookie season. Selanne turned it on absolutely in her first year in the league, scoring a record 76 goals. When he broke the previous record of 53 in a game against the Quebec Nordics, he threw his glove in the air and pretended to shoot it with his stick. Huge points for creativity in this case.

No. 1: Bobby Orr's famous jump

Is there any other option? The winning moment of the Orr Stanley Cup in 1970 is etched in the minds of Boston sports fans everywhere. He helped turn a struggling franchise into one of the best in the league and also gave us one of the best photographs in the history of the sport. Its graceful leap in the air will live forever in the minds of all who saw it. Simply put, it is the most famous goal, and celebration, in hockey history.