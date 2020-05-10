Fremont Police: Watch Out For The Lynx!

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – The Fremont Police Department is advising residents to be alert and cautious after an animal they believe to be a wildcat was seen in the Mission Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway area on Sunday.

A resident reported seeing the cat crossing Mission Boulevard around noon and sent photos to the apartment.

Police say such sightings are not unusual, and noted other recent reports of lynx sightings along the Mission Boulevard corridor.

Police advise residents in the hills east of Mission Boulevard to also keep pets indoors and make yards less attractive by bringing pet food and securing other small animals and chickens in their pens or cages.

"In general, wildcats do not pose a threat to larger people and pets," the department said. "They feed on small rodents."

Anyone who sees a wild cat is advised to stay away from the animal and to call the Animal Services Division at (510) 790-6635.

