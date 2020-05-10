Francis Ngannou KOs Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds at UFC 249, and Twitter was shot down

Francis Ngannou returned to the Octagon on Saturday night for UFC 249, but did not stay there for long. However, before leaving, he did what he normally does – hitting opponents next week.

Ngannou finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds of his heavyweight fight in Jacksonville, Florida. The TKO was brutally efficient, with attacks to send Rozenstruik to the canvas and then more punches to keep him from responding.

Let's say Daniel Cormier was very impressed (and perhaps concerned?):

Naturally, fans of the fight who have been waiting months to see such action were ready to respond:

Ngannou is who should we send if aliens offer us a 1v1 for Earth control – Jack G. King (@JackTheJobber) May 10, 2020