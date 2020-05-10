Former Zion Williamson agent alleges he received inadmissible benefits to attend Duke

Zion Williamson's ongoing lawsuit with his former agent now has possible implications for Duke University.

Court documents released Sunday by Daniel Wallach – Gaming and sports betting law attorney as well as legal analyst for The Athletic – shows that Prime Sports Marketing President Gina Ford has sent Williamson applications for admission for various potential NCAA-related issues.

Each of Ford's 11 claims, according to Wallach's statement, relate to Williamson's knowledge that his mother, Sharonda Sampson, and her stepfather, Lee Anderson, received and / or demanded money and benefits to influence the place. where I would play college basketball. Ford claims that his family received such inadmissible benefits from Duke, Nike and Adidas.

NEW: Zion Williamson's former marketing agent has responded to requests for admission in his lawsuit asking him to admit that he received "money, benefits, favors, or other things of value," to attend Duke University and to use and / or wear Nike and Adidas. Wow. Which quickly escalated. pic.twitter.com/59gWX5bNKX – Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 10, 2020

Neither Duke nor the NCAA have acknowledged Ford's claims at the time of this writing.

Williamson in April 2019 signed a contract with Prime Sports Marketing that was supposed to last for five years. However, he sued Prime Sports Marketing on June 13 to terminate his contract, insisting it was invalid under the North Carolina Uniform Athletes Agent Act. On June 20, Ford filed a lawsuit against Williamson in the state of Florida for $ 100 million in damages.

Wiliamson signed an agreement with the Creative Artists Agency to represent him on May 30. He was voted No. 1 in the 2019 NBA Draft, the same day Ford filed the lawsuit against him.