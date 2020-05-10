Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Movies About Moms In The Past Decade

They say that God cannot be everywhere, so he made mothers. Mothers and motherhood have always had a soft place in the hearts of our filmmakers. Countless films have been made so far extolling the virtues of motherhood. Even when a movie is not about them, mothers are considered sacred in our movies. Mera paas Maa hai has to be the most famous dialogue in our film industry. We present to you a list of movies from the last decade that talked about the noble virtues of motherhood. Watch them with your mother on this Mother's Day during quarantine.

Paa (2009)

Director: R. Balki.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan

Paa talks about a mother's struggle over her son with a rare disease. The film's protagonist, Auro (Amitabh Bachchan) suffers from a rare genetic condition known as progeria. He is only 12 years old and a very smart and mischievous boy. He behaves like any other teenager in the world, but physically he seems to be five times his age. He lives with his mother Vidya (Vidya Balan), who is a gynecologist. Her mother has hidden her existence from her biological father, the young politician Amol (Abhishek Bachchan), who did not want a son at that point in their relationship. Amol meets Arko at a school function where he is called as the main guest and befriends the bright boy. Arko asks him to show the President's house and Amol does so. Later, when Amol comes to know that he is Vidya's son, he wants to reconnect with her, but she is still hurt due to her initial rejection. Arko makes his life's mission to reconcile the differences between his mother and father. His condition continues to deteriorate and he is unlikely to survive his 13th birthday. In the end, they both promised that they will marry and he will be content, calling them Maa and Paa together for the first and last time. Abhishek Bachchan, who is the son of Amitabh Bachchan in real life, played his father in the movie. Vidya Balan was wonderful as the mother, while Bachchan proved that she can still surprise you.

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Ria Shukla, Ratna Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Suri

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial debut is a heartwarming tale of a maid who enrolls in her 15-year-old daughter's school to make sure she studies diligently for her tenth and doesn't criticize math. Chanda (Swara Bhaskar) wants her daughter Apeksha (Riya Shukla) to study hard, as she feels that education leads to prosperity, but the teenager is fatalistic about her prospects and feels that she too will end up being a maid, so why You should spend valuable childhood time in the studio. Chanda also becomes a student at the same school with the help of his employer (Ratna Pathak Shah). She becomes better at math than her daughter, leading to more resentment. However, one fine day, he realizes the extent of his mother's sacrifices and begins to study diligently, passing with great success. In the end, we see her being interviewed for the IAS table. The film was praised for its social message, as well as for the performances of the two protagonists. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari went on to remake his own Tamil debut film. Entitled Amma Kanakku, she starred in Amala Paul, Yuvasri, Revathi, and Samuthirakani.

Mom (2017)

Cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Abhimanyu Singh

Director: Ravi Udyawar.

When Sridevi directs a movie, she gives him her heart and soul. Mom was no different. In this intense revenge story of a mother abandoning her inhibitions and demanding revenge, Sridevi was channeling the king of energies we see with angry young personages. Her performance was moving, to say the least. Devki (Sridevi) is a popular biology student. Her teenage stepdaughter Arya (Sajal Ali) is also studying at the same school where she teaches and calls her mom instead of mom as they don't get along. Devki does her best to break the ice, but her efforts are in vain. Arya is brutally raped and nearly killed, but the police ruin the case and the defendants are released. It is then that Devki decides to become a vigilante and chases the perpetrators one by one like a wounded lioness. Sridevi looked like an avenging angel in the movie, but he also had a softer side, which was also skillfully pulled out. Her search is justified in the end when her daughter calls her mother for the first time.

Secret Superstar (2017)

Director: Advait Chandan

Cast: Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Aamir Khan

The film could have been a coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer but was an ode to motherhood anyway. Insia Malik (Zaira Wasim), is a 15-year-old Muslim teenager living in Baroda, with her mother Najma (Meher Vij), her brother Guddu, her grandmother, and her abusive and orthodox father Farookh (Raj Arjun) who often hits her wife. Insia wants to be a singer but her father is against it. Secretly upload a song on YouTube under the command of Secret Superstar and it becomes an overnight sensation. Meanwhile, his father is becoming increasingly abusive. He breaks his guitar when he finds out about her low grades and brutally beats his mother when he discovers that she sold a necklace to buy a laptop for her daughter. Insia contacts a nonconformist music director, Shakti Kumar (Aamir Khan), who wants her to record a song and agrees on the condition that he help her divorce her mother. That song also becomes a hit and its popularity skyrockets. Her father wants to move to Riyadh and marry her to the son of a family friend. Her mother rebels at the last moment for the sake of her daughter and breaks ties with her husband at the airport, signing the documents to start the divorce process. Later, when her secret is revealed on stage at an awards ceremony, Insia dedicates her success to her mother, Najma.

Eela Helicopter (2018)

Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Cast: Kajol & # 39; s, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia, Zakir Hussain

It is a movie about coming of age about an overprotective mother. Based on Anand Gandhi's famous Gujarati Beta Kaagdo, Helicopter Eela talks about motherhood and femininity. Concern is a prerequisite for all mothers. They never stop worrying for even a moment. Sometimes it becomes obsessive, but there is always a reason for such an obsession. It is difficult for mothers to let go, to start living life for themselves. That is the message of the film. That for their own growth, parents need to loosen the strings tied to their children and just let life be. Eela (Kajol) is a talented singer married to the husband of editor Arun (Tota Roy Chowdhury). She is the mother of a young son and seems prepared for great things. But around this time, the death of a cousin pushes Arun into a midlife crisis. He decides to leave his wife and son to find himself. That means Eela has to take care of her son alone. She shelves her singing career and opens a dabba business, and becomes increasingly possessive as her son grows up. The film rests on Kajol's trustworthy shoulders. Like Eela, she does everything necessary for the movie. She makes the years go by as a frothy teenager in the first half and then gets her expressions like Tiger Mom later on.

Panga (2020)

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta

This sports drama was also a powerful tribute to mothers and motherhood. Jaya Nigam (Kangana Ranaut) is a world-class Kabaddi player who gets a job on the railways under the sports quota and then loses her identity under the realities of being a wife and mother. She plans to return to the game at the age of 32 after her toddler asks her to try it out. Helped by a supportive husband, Prashant Shrivastava (Jassi Gill) and her son Adi (Yagya Bhasin), as well as a staunch coach Meenu (Richa Chadda), who was her former teammate, she returns to the gym once again to get in shape. The way he copes with the difficulties of returning to his maximum physical shape, as well as the social pressures, form the crux of this uplifting film. But even while he is training, while he is in the middle of a game, his thoughts are constantly with his son. Kangana Ranaut lives and breathes Jaya. It makes you realize the pain of a faded athlete who has to compromise his dreams. You relate to his joy when life gives him a second chance. Her constant concern for her son is real and so is her happiness while practicing the sport she loves.