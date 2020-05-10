Fewer than 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies

NEW YORK (AP) – Only 0.7% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The results were based on some 5,600 complete employee records from 26 clubs. Samples were obtained on April 14 and 15.

"It allows us to take a look at the prevalence across the country," Dr. Jay Bhattacharya at Stanford, one of the study's leaders, said Sunday.

The start of the baseball season has been delayed due to the virus outbreak. There is no timetable for when the season could start.

Sixty people tested positive on the raw data, and adjustments were made for false positives and false negatives. Bhattacharya said the survey had a false positive rate of 0.5%.

Antibodies are produced by a person's immune system if they have been infected by a virus.

MLB employees have been less affected than their neighboring communities, Bhattacharya said.

The University of Southern California and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City also led the study.

Player data was not disaggregated. The study was not representative of the general population, given that 95% of the participants were under 65 years of age and had few reported comorbidities.

Doctors from the MLB team observed the results last month. The goal of the study was to better determine how widespread COVID-19 is, which could help governments and health professionals in their assessment of when to lift orders to stay home.

The Chicago, Cincinnati, Colorado and Miami Cubs did not participate, Bhattacharya said.

“The MLB population is a special population. They are not representative of all the cities they are in, "Bhattacharya said." They are also more than a typical population, so it is not representative. … They have an organization that allows us to take samples in just two days in so many places at once. And that's unique. "

"I don't have the feeling that they are doing it to benefit them," Bhattacharya said. “If the economy opens up, sports are great meetings. So in a sense it benefits everyone. In fact, I think they are doing it because they want to contribute to the knowledge of public health. "

Each club received approximately 350 tests.

"Being able to have a window into the spread of the epidemic in so many places at once is something really special," said Bhattacharya.

AP baseball writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

