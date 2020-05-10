Fans of David Adefeso offer their gratitude for the valuable advice he has been offering them

David Adefeso continues to offer financial advice to fans, and people greatly appreciate his help during these difficult times. People are in the midst of a financial crisis, unlike any other we have seen in our lives, and, according to experts, it will definitely get worse.

Tamar Braxton's boo is offering all sorts of tips and tricks to his social media followers on how to manage their wealth and how to protect their assets.

‘401 (k) vs. IRA to protect your assets Regardless of whether you have a home, a business, a stock portfolio, or even just a bank account, you are in bad judgment far from losing everything. On my YOUTUBE channel, I show you the specific steps the wealthy 1% uses to protect their assets; Tangible tools and strategies that you can also use to keep your assets for yourself and your family and to make sure you are not a victim of lawyers. Click the link above in my bio or type my name in the YouTube search box, and don't forget to SUBSCRIBE so you can see all the great content I'll be posting to help you and your family for the first time. #DavidAdefeso # Money # Wealth # Assets ", David captioned his post.

A follower told him: ‘Your page has literally become my favorite page. You simply leave jewelry for us daily and for that, we thank you. "

Someone else said, "Thank you, David, for this informative information, we need this, especially those who have no idea about the two."

A follower said: mucha Many people do not like to talk about death. Especially in Africa. My Nigerian people think that writing a will means death … to cover all the children … just putting … for example, 80% of the money in the trust to be distributed equally among all my children … Current and future. Now to the spouse with whom I am living at the time of death, 10% to spouse and 10% of charitable donations … siblings and any other person and particular assets in the names of individual persons. "

Someone else said to David: ‘This is the most important information about 401k vs IRA that I have heard yet. They all focus on the investment and tax part, but not on the protection part. Thanks for sharing. & # 39;

Have you seen David's advice on social media?



