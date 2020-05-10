Family faces news challenges with recent triplets and pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

S T. CLOUD, Mn. (Up News Info) – Mother's Day during the COVID-19 pandemic presents new challenges, especially for new parents. A mother in St. Cloud first gave birth to triplets last month. That means joy three times, but also worry.

Two days after her little trio entered the world on April 20, Katie Dorn from Sauk Rapids finally had her first chance to hug her daughters.

"That was really difficult to separate from them right away," he said.

The new mother had a difficult birth to the point that her life was in danger.

"I lost 60% of the blood in my body. I had to undergo several blood transfusions, ”he said, adding that he spent the following days in the ICU.

Fortunately, he recovered, but experienced trauma once he learned of his near-death experience.

"Fear of not being there for her children, not being there for her husband," she said. "Yes, it was quite scary."

Meanwhile, their daughters Gianna and Vivian, identical twins, and Penelope, their fraternal twin, were recovering in the NICU. They were born about six weeks earlier.

"That's a lot of what being a parent is, right? We plan things and it doesn't work the way we plan," Dorn said.

In addition to her stress, there is a pandemic that is forcing security changes at Centra Care St. Cloud Hospital that she and her husband Eric Lucker never expected.

“When I go and see the girls, I have to put on a mask. So it's hard not being able to kiss them, "Dorn said.

She and her husband cannot see the babies at the same time, so they take turns visiting the NICU on different days. Their relatives are not allowed to visit at all.

The couple now limits how often they are in public, opting for curbside pickup at the grocery store instead of going inside. Dorn said they also had to turn down countless offers of help. Staying isolated from other people is not necessarily for your own health, but for your children.

“There are some days that are easier and others that are more difficult. We know this is the best for our girls. We know they are in good hands, ”he said.

It is unclear when the girls will be able to return home. Dorn said the last step is to make sure the girls can breathe and eat at the same time. Right now, they are all in feed bathtubs. But his progress keeps Dorn in a good mood.

"We are all struggling right now and we are lucky to have three healthy girls," she said.

