Erica Mena enthuses fans with this photo of her and the girl from Safaree!

Erica Mena shared a photo of her holding her and the Safaree girl in her arms. People have long been asking Erica to post some photos with her baby. Check out the photo below.

An excited follower skipped the comment and left this message: watched I watched their relationship turn into marriage and I watched their series. I gave words of comfort when my husband "allegedly,quot; cheated on her and continued her pregnancy and birth. I want to know your name too. I feel like an aunt or godmother right now. "

Someone else said, "Whatever the baby's name is, she's here, she's beautiful and healthy, beautiful … and all yours."

Another follower posted: & # 39; personally, I don't care, I'm just commenting haha, but for me, hiding the baby makes it worse to draw more attention to him. it's her choice, just let her enjoy the baby privately if she wants to, I guess.

Someone else said, 'I came to see how many people would say,' I am so cute. I never understand how people say a baby is cute looking at the back of their heads … I used to listen to it all the time … now that scrolling begins.

Another follower said: ‘Most would be just a face that a mother could love !!!!! we understand. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: Hola Hi Erica! Congratulations on the family expansion! I'm happy to see you keep growing and I miss working with you, "and a curious fan asked," What is your name? I want to know because I know it's pretty. "

In other news, Erica seems to be missing her pregnant belly when she shared a beautiful photo on her social media account.



