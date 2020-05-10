Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla operations from California due to res virus

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened on Saturday to remove the factory and company headquarters from California and sued local officials who have prevented the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Tesla accused the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it prevented Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont. The lawsuit contends that workers at the Tesla factory can work during the California home stay order because the facility is considered "critical infrastructure."

"Frankly, this is the drop that fills the glass," Musk tweeted. "Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately."

He wrote that whether the company maintains any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in the future.

Musk has been ranting about the stay-at-home order since the company's first-quarter earnings on April 29 were released, calling the restrictions fascists and urging governments to stop taking people's liberty.

An order in the San Francisco Bay Area from six counties forced Tesla to close the plant beginning March 23 to help prevent the virus from spreading, and it lasted until the end of May. Public health experts say the orders have reduced the number of new coronavirus cases across the country. California Governor Gavin Newsom allowed Bay Area counties to continue the restrictions while easing them in other areas of the state.

In a statement Saturday, the Alameda County Health Department said it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan that would allow the Fremont plant to reopen while protecting workers. "We hope to reach an agreement on an appropriate security plan very soon," the statement said.

But the statement also said that residents and businesses have made sacrifices to protect the health of people in the region. "It is our collective responsibility to move through the reopening phases and loosen the shelter order restrictions in place as safely as possible, guided by data and science," the department said.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei wrote in a statement that she is increasingly concerned about the regional economy with no provisions for major manufacturing to resume operations. "We know that many essential companies have demonstrated that they can successfully operate using strict security and social distancing practices," the statement said.

Emails seeking Newsom comments have not been returned.

Despite Musk's threat, it would be expensive and difficult to quickly shift production from Fremont to Texas or Nevada. The Fremont facility, which was previously jointly managed by General Motors and Toyota, is currently the only vehicle assembly plant in the US. USA From Tesla, and the company would lose critical production if it closed the plant to move equipment.

"Away from Fremont would take at least 12 to 18 months and could add risks to the manufacturing and logistics process in the meantime," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors.

But Musk plans another American factory to increase production, possibly in Texas, and could move production once the plant is operational.

Lack of production in Fremont cuts Tesla's income and is a huge financial strain. In a conference call last month, Musk said the company only has assembly plants in Fremont and Shanghai, and that Fremont facilities produce the majority of its vehicles. He called the Fremont closure a "serious risk."

Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it has killed more than 78,000 people in the US. And the number of deaths increases.

Ives wrote that there is now a high-stakes poker game between Musk and county officials, and Musk showed his cards. "Now all eyes are on the courts and the response from Alameda County and possibly California state officials."

Musk's tweets occur when competing automakers start reopening factories in the US. USA Toyota will restart production on Monday, while General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler plan to gradually restart their plants on May 18. Tesla is the only major automaker with a factory in California.

Musk's threats came after a series of bizarre tweets earlier this month, including one that said Tesla's stock price was too high. Musk also published parts of the US national anthem. USA And he wrote that he would sell his houses and other possessions.